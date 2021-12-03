Say Yes to Yogurt

(Family Features) Changing daily habits, like what you eat, can enhance your overall wellness. However, it doesn’t have to mean forgoing favorite flavors or skipping out on delicious snacks.



Treating yourself in health-conscious ways is an important tactic to keep your health goals on track. In fact, healthy eating isn’t about restricting yourself; good nutrition simply starts with a balanced plate. By incorporating nutrient-rich options like milk and dairy foods, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins, you can establish an eating pattern that supports wellness and an overall healthy lifestyle.

This Chocolate and Strawberry Greek Yogurt Bark offers a sweet snack that curbs cravings without ditching your daily commitment to a balanced diet. With 1/4 cup of plain non-fat Greek yogurt per serving, you’re making a responsible decision at snack time because, when it comes to good nutrition, dairy is an irreplaceable source of essential nutrients.

Dairy foods provide nutrients that people need to grow and maintain stronger bodies and minds. While Americans consume about two dairy servings per day on average, adding just one more serving can help fill dairy and nutrient gaps.

Add more dairy to your diet with this easy-to-make snack and find more better-for-you recipes at MilkMeansMore.org.

Chocolate and Strawberry Greek Yogurt Bark

Recipe courtesy of Jenn Fillenworth, MS, RDN, of “Jenny With the Good Eats” on behalf of Milk Means More

Prep time: 5 minutes

Servings: 12

3 cups plain non-fat Greek yogurt

1/3 cup honey, plus additional for drizzling, divided (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 cup melted dark chocolate

1/2 cup strawberries

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

In medium bowl, combine Greek yogurt, honey and vanilla. On parchment-lined baking sheet, spread Greek yogurt mixture to 1/4-inch thickness. Drop spoonfuls of melted chocolate onto yogurt and use toothpick to drag in circles. Press strawberries and chocolate chips into yogurt. Freeze at least 3 hours. Remove from freezer and break into pieces.

Nutritional information per serving: 140 calories; 18 g carbohydrates; 6 g protein; 6 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g trans fat; 20 mg sodium; 8% calcium.



SOURCE:

United Dairy Industry of Michigan