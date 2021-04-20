NBX WaterShedsun
3 panel GIF
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Weekly Specials
May 2019
January Start with us
March 2020
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
Oct. 2018 Update
Briar Hill Health Update
BVH March 2020

Schedule: NB Trash Pick-Up & “Informal” Village Garage Sales

Village Wide Trash Pick-up
Monday, June 14, 2021

Trash must be placed curbside before 7 a.m.

No trash will be picked up on alleys.

The following items will not be picked up: mattresses; tires; large furniture; large appliances; brush, and hazardous materials.

Please contact the Village Office at 419-257-2394 with any questions.

The “Informal Community Garage Sales” will be the weekend BEFORE the Pick-Up, June 11, 12 & 13, 2021. (Here is the Facebook page for info: https://www.facebook.com/nbcommunitygs/)

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website