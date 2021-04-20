Schedule: NB Trash Pick-Up & “Informal” Village Garage Sales

Village Wide Trash Pick-up

Monday, June 14, 2021

Trash must be placed curbside before 7 a.m.

No trash will be picked up on alleys.

The following items will not be picked up: mattresses; tires; large furniture; large appliances; brush, and hazardous materials.

Please contact the Village Office at 419-257-2394 with any questions.

The “Informal Community Garage Sales” will be the weekend BEFORE the Pick-Up, June 11, 12 & 13, 2021. (Here is the Facebook page for info: https://www.facebook.com/nbcommunitygs/)