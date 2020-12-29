Scholarships Offer Ohioans a New Start in a New Year

COLUMBUS, OHIO – To help more working adults in Ohio make the most of 2021 and get on the pathway to expanded career opportunities as the economy bounces back from its COVID-19 slowdown, Western Governors University (WGU Ohio) will be awarding New Year scholarships to qualifying students.

“As Ohio’s economy recovers from the disruptions of 2020, employers will be eager to find career-minded workers with the high-level skills and education today’s in-demand careers require,” said K.L. Allen, leader of WGU Ohio. “With the start of a new year, it’s time to put the past behind and start to think about the future and what advancing your education can do for you. These New Start Scholarships are designed to help working adults improve their prospects for starting a new career or advancing in their current field.”

Valued at up to $2,500 per student, the scholarships are open to new students enrolling in any of the more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs offered at WGU. These programs lead to degrees in some of the most in-demand career fields in today’s economy, including healthcare, nursing, business, teaching, and information technology. The deadline to apply for a WGU New Start Scholarship is March 31, 2021.

WGU, a nonprofit, accredited online university noted for its competency-based degree programs, was founded by 19 U.S. state governors in 1997. Expanded into the Buckeye State with the creation of WGU Ohio in 2018, the university has since awarded more than 5,000 bachelor’s and master’s degrees to Ohioans.

Designed to meet the needs of adult learners, WGU’s competency-based education model allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and real-world experience to move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn. WGU faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction. While WGU’s degree programs are rigorous and challenging, competency-based learning makes it possible for students to accelerate their programs, saving both time and money.

The New Start scholarship will be applied at the rate of $625 per six-month term, reducing already-low tuition. Recipients may renew their award for up to three additional terms. Multiple scholarships will be awarded through a competitive program based on a candidate’s academic record, financial need, readiness for online study, current competency, and other considerations.

To learn more about WGU’s New Year Scholarship or to apply, visit wgu.edu/newyear.