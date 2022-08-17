School Board Accepts Offer for South Tarr Property

by JP Miklovic

The North Baltimore Board of Education held a Special Meeting for the purpose of review of offers for the old football field on South Tarr Street. All members were “present”, with Josh Stufft joining in online, due to a schedule conflict.

The public in attendance were Art Hotaling (property owner adjacent to old field), Michelle Mossgarger Melendez (interested citizen), Chase Fletcher (NB Village Administrator), Bill Cameron (local realtor familiar with NOMAD properties) and JP Miklovic (TheNBXpress.com).

Two offers were received, one from Nomad LLC (owned by NB grad and resident Tony Damon) and the Village of North Baltimore. A discussion was held by the board about the offers, who then convened an executive session to discuss the details. Upon return, the board approved (4 – 0 with Stufft abstaining due to not being physically present) acceptance of the bid from Nomad of $90,000. The bid from the village was $100,101.

For background: “both offers included the sale of the property as is. Nomad Properties presented at the July board meeting that their goal for the property, is to build housing, possibly single-family and condominiums. While the bid from the Village was higher, nothing was presented to the board as a concrete plan for the development by the Village, other than the expansion of the village park.

The board shared that the long-range positive goal of increasing housing and thus the tax base for the school and village was a deciding factor in choosing what appears to be a lower bid when looked at from the immediate value, vs the long-term value to the school district and community if housing is placed on the property.” ~ from Michele Mossbarger Melendez, who was in attendance.

The next Board of Education meeting is Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 6:00pm at the HS/MS building.