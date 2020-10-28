School Board Meeting Highlights-part 1

by Sue Miklovic

More than a dozen community members and school employees were in attendance at the Board of Educations monthly meeting on Tuesday night. All Board members and Administrators were present.

The meeting began started promptly at 6:00pm with the usual protocols, followed by updates to the agenda. This included removing the agenda items planned for discussing the re-opening of the district to possibly 4 or 5 days per week. That means the school is currently remaining on it’s hybrid schedule.

All board regular business was completed swiftly, and the meeting moved to executive session at 6:17pm.



After the executive session ended (6:47pm) it was shared that the Board is accepting an offer of $25,000.00 to purchase the vacant ground at 110 South Second Street from Pro Tech Rental Properties,LLC of Findlay. The parcels are between Second Street and Third Street along State Street, and are the location of the former NBHS building.

Pro Tech Rental said in a written statement, their intention for the ground is to build attractive multi-family housing that would be affordable to the community.

Steven Stewart, District Treasurer commented, “If we have people living there, it adds tax revenue for the District, and it helps so we we don’t have to ask voters for more.”

More on the rest of the Board meeting details in a separate story, later.