School Board Meets for August 2020

by Sue Miklovic

The North Baltimore Board of Education met Tuesday August 25th at the NBHS/MS building. All members were present.

Mr. Delaney- Superintendent’s News:

*He reported a smooth opening.

*The Tigers will make the football playoffs this season for the first time since 1995! (all teams are in)

*State Report cards are coming out soon (with no grades on them)

*There will be a RENEWAL levy on the November ballot (no new tax):



Treasurer’s Update:



*Mr. Stewart reported, “We spent a ton of money on PPE”

*Hints of a 10% cut in State funding

*Received a $23,000 Federal Rural Opportunity grant

*Bi-Annual State audit is coming up in October

* $6.5M in investment account

* $200,000 in CSX TIFF payment due in September

Mr Kiser’s NBHS/MS Principal Report:

August 2020:

7th grade orientation went very well this year. We were able to get the students in here, show them around the school and get them some reps on the lockers

1st week for staff and students went about as perfect as it could have after being gone for almost 6 months. The staff is so great and they are staying flexible through this crazy time.

Special thank you to Philip, Brenda and Krista for making our school look amazing! They have done so much over the summer, cleaning, painting, waxing, and sanitizing. So much as gone into getting the building ready to go. Thank you so much!

I would also like to thank Brent Hermiller for all of his hard work with our tech department. He was able to recover all the laptops that went out over the summer, clean them, update them, and get them back out to the students. We are 1 to 1 again. He also helped install all the new HD cameras in the buildings and the ALERTUS system. He has done a ton over the summer and we are so thankful to him for all he does!

Congratulations to Paula Beaupry for being named North Baltimore’s 1st staff of the month. She has been such a huge help to me getting settled into the new school and I can’t thank her enough for all she and her family has done!

I would like to personally thank Jonelle, Steven, Rod and Ryan for helping me get acclimated to the district and the way NB conducts business. I am so thankful to be working with such great people. They truly love and care about the students and the community and shows in everything they do. They are amazing people! Thank you!

Mrs. Semancik’s Powell Principal Report:

Welcome Back!

Students were beyond excited to be back starting last week. They have been doing great with wearing their masks and practicing social distancing! Thank you to all our staff for their collective efforts to start the year. It has been “All Hands on Deck.” They have been stepping up in a huge way to make the transition from school to home as smooth as possible. Many staff members stepping out of their comfort zones.

Special thanks to the one and only Brent Hermiller. He has been working hard to make sure our students have the technology they need to be successful. We are so appreciative of him.

NB Tigers…Just Rollin With It

This is the slogan for the year. We are ready to be flexible and roll with whatever we have to in order to meet our student, staff, and community needs.

Recess is a Time for Mindfulness

Thank you to Erika Miklovic for starting up an alternative recess to students that may be over stimulated or need some help with growth mindset/mindfulness. This is a time for students to use art to calm and collect themselves for the rest of the day.

Mumkins are Back!

Our Mumkin sale is going virtual this year! Students will have online platforms created so friends and family can order through a link that is sent out. The sale starts Monday August 31st and goes to September 14th. Mumkin delivery day is October 2nd. All money raised from the sale will go to Tiger Way Prizes, signage for Powell, and staff supplies.

The Board breezed through all the regular business on the agenda without discussion with one exception. Under the item asking for a supplemental contract for Athletic Director Dan Davis as Assistant golf coach, Mrs Byrd asked about the position. Davis is filling in after a previously hired assistant resigned before the season began. According to the current position description, an assistant coach is only hired if there are more than 12 golfers. There are 5 girls and 2 boys total playing golf this year. They don’t always play at the same time or at the same locations, making it impossible for one coach to be both places. “You need to hire a Boys Head Coach and a Girls Head Coach” said Mrs Byrd. “That would cost us a lot more money,” replied Mr. Stewart. “We shouldn’t be voting on this. It doesn’t meet the requirement for hiring an assistant coach under the current description with the numbers of players we have,” said Byrd. “We need to revisit this” said Delaney. The Board approved the contract 3Yes(Bushey, Archer, Sharninghouse)-1 No(Byrd)-1-Abstain(Thomas) Mrs. Thomas abstained because their was also a supplemental contract for her family member attached to this recommendation.

The total meeting lasted 47 minutes.



