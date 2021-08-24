North Baltimore, Ohio

August 24, 2021 11:06 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

Briar Hill Health Update

School Board Meets Tonight 8/24

 

NORTH BALTIMORE LOCAL SCHOOLS
BOARD OF EDUCATION
NORTH BALTIMORE MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL
2012 Tiger Dr.
August 24, 2021
6:00 PM

Board Agenda pdf – NBLS BOE Agenda Aug 24

From the agenda:  This meeting is a meeting of the Board of Education in public for the purpose of conducting the School
District’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting.

OPPORTUNITY TO ADDRESS THE BOARD A pamphlet is provided at the board meeting for members of
the community to review the proper procedure to address both agenda and non-agenda items. Please review
this pamphlet before making any statements to the Board. After being recognized by the President, please
provide your name and address to the Treasurer. Please limit your comments to three minutes.

Visit:  www.nbls.org for more info and details!

Call the school: 419-257-2494 if you have questions or concerns. 

 

