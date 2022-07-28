North Baltimore, Ohio

School Supply Donation for ALL Powell Students

Once again National Beef, with a plant in North Baltimore, has purchased all the consumable school supplies for K – 6 Powell students.

The following items are the ONLY responsibility of the parents. These items can be brought to school the night of Open House or the first day:

All K – 6 students will need a book bag only.
There may be a few additional items each teacher may ask for after the first few days of school.

Much more Back-To-School Information coming in the next several days!

