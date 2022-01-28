SchoolHouse Rock Live at MCPA!

Findlay, OH, January 27, 2022– A pop culture phenomenon returns to the musical stage! Schoolhouse Rock Live! is part of the Family Series at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. The performance will be at 2:00 p.m. February 20, at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, located at 200 W. Main Cross St. in Findlay. The Family Series is sponsored by Great Scot Community Markets. Pre-show hands on activities will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Academic subjects will never seem boring again when presented through megahits like “Conjunction Junction,” “Just a Bill,” “Interplanet Janet” or “Three is a Magic Number.” Schoolhouse Rock explodes onto the stage with songs you loved updated for a whole new generation! The classic Saturday morning cartoon series from the 70s explodes onto the stage updated for a whole new generation with imaginative image projections and a rock’n’roll feel. Tom, a nervous young man on his first day of being a schoolteacher, turns on the television and is visited by three aspects of his personality who remind him how learning can be fun. Best for ages 6 and up.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Marathon Center for the Performing Art Box Office by calling 419.423.2787 ext. 100 or visiting MCPA.org/SchoolHouseRock. Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is located at 200 W. Main Cross St, Findlay. Box Office hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.