North Baltimore, Ohio

May 24, 2024 2:11 pm

School’s Out Bash at Zimmerman School

Experience history firsthand at the School’s Out Bash on Saturday, June 1, 2024 from 1:00 –
4:00 pm at the Carter historic Farm. The Zimmerman Schoolhouse living history recess event is
for the whole family and full of opportunities to make wholesome memories together.

Celebrate 100 years of school being out at Zimmerman Schoolhouse! The event includes games,
activities, and a Zimmerman schoolhouse open house. Activities include: marbles tournament, rope toss, hoops sticks, wagon rides, and more!

The Carter Historic Farm is a working farm and living-history cultural heritage center
representing life on a Depression-era farm. Operated by the Wood County Park District, the
Carter Historic Farm buildings are open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 – 4 pm. The
farm grounds, woodlot trail, and restored wetland trail are open daily from 8:00 am until 30
minutes past sunset. Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH.

*Please note: this is a working farm, so be careful of, and watch out for farm machinery and
animals.

For more information about your Wood County Park District, programs, events, and ways to get
involved, visit wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897.

