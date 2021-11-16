North Baltimore, Ohio

November 16, 2021 4:44 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Weekly Specials
Oct. 2018 Update
Ol’ Jenny
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
3 panel GIF
Ortho Care Sports Injuries

Schwartz Signs with Tiffin University

 

 

North Baltimore high School Student/Athlete Caitlin Schwartz will be attending Tiffin University where she plans on studying psychology while participating on the cross country and track teams.

Among BVC league honors in cross country and track during her Tiger high school career, she finished 3rd all-time in girl’s cross country for North Baltimore.

She qualified for the state indoor track meet in the 3200m, where she holds the school record and was also a member of the school record 2020 4×800 indoor relay team.

Caitlin also holds all-time school best times in the 1600m and 3200m for outdoor track where she finished 2nd at Districts qualifying for Regionals in the 3200m her junior year. 

NB CC signing CC Schwartz with Tiffin U. 2021.11.12 team mates Foto by Ferg
NB CC signing CC Schwartz with Tiffin U. 2021.11.12 coaches Foto by Ferg
NB CC signing CC Schwartz with Tiffin U. 2021.11.12 feature Foto by Ferg
CaitlinSchwartz3
CaitlinSchwartz2
Caitlyn Schwartz OHSAA Invite 8-21-21 feature
Ferg GOST 2021 5K Schwartz
XC Cairlin SchwartzPodiumSMALL
nbcc-at-maumee-baycaitlin-schwartz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website