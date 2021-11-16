Schwartz Signs with Tiffin University

North Baltimore high School Student/Athlete Caitlin Schwartz will be attending Tiffin University where she plans on studying psychology while participating on the cross country and track teams.

Among BVC league honors in cross country and track during her Tiger high school career, she finished 3rd all-time in girl’s cross country for North Baltimore.

She qualified for the state indoor track meet in the 3200m, where she holds the school record and was also a member of the school record 2020 4×800 indoor relay team.

Caitlin also holds all-time school best times in the 1600m and 3200m for outdoor track where she finished 2nd at Districts qualifying for Regionals in the 3200m her junior year.