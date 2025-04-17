

Scott Hockenberry, 41, of Bloomdale, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 14, 2025, at his residence. He was born on December 7, 1983, in Defiance to Michael and Cindy (Drake) Hockenberry and they survive in Bloomdale. He was married to Sara Beal and they later divorced, and remain friends today.



Scott is survived by his son, Baine Hockenberry of Tiffin; daughter, Nina Hockenberry of Tiffin; brother, Shawn Hockenberry of Ft. Wayne, IN; and sister, Stacy Miller of Harlan, IN.



Scott was a Mechanic, and loved his motorcycle and all hot rods.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (12 p.m.-2 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be private.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.



