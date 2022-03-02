Scout Troop 315 March Newsletter

Troop 315 March Newsletter

Blue & Gold March 13

The Blue and Gold Ceremony will be at the High School Auditeria. Class A uniform. takes the place of the meeting. There are 2 Webelos possibly crossing over.

Camp Alaska March 19-20

Meet at scouthouse at 8:00am. Prepare to hike 1/4 mile to Dc Roberts woods for a 24 hour survival camp. You must pack all your things back, make a shelter, cook your own meals. You can buddy up and stake out your own site. Frank and Joe will be the leaders at this camp. Parent volunteers welcomed.

Youth Protection Training March 23

6:30pm Wednesday at the scouthouse. We will have an in person YPT training for all leaders. Most everyone expires in 2022 and this will be good through March 2024. It’s far easier that online.

E-PREP

March 27 – & April 3 Will be dedicated to Emergency Preparedness merit badge. Mr Bateson will prepare the boys followed by a Mock crash at the NBHS in May.

Henry Ford Museum April 8

This time, We go to the inside museum of Innovation . Plas are meeting at the scouthouse at 9:00am and travelling to Michigan, Pack a sack lunch. Stop for Pizza at Pizza Hut for supper on the trip home. Cost is $10.00 need a headcount for tickets

April 17 – EASTER – No meeting

April 24 – Merit Badge selection meeting

Monsoon Lagoon June 15

We have secured 23 tickets for $25.00 to go to Monsoon Lagoon this year. We still have a few tickets left. Josh , Daniel , Cole , Joseph , Reese , Boden , Jesse, Noah , Levi , Zack L , Skyler, Blaze ,Zack , Conner ,Aaron, Jeremiah…. are signed up.. 7 tickets left

Summer Camp June 19-25

Summer camp planning and sign is starting this month. Leaders guide is at this link : : (psrweb.org)

Camp dates are June 19-25 … Early bird pricing before $321.00 if paid by April 25th. I do need a count of who is going to set up our payment to them. The early bird pricing includes a camp hat.

The leaders guide includes all parent info and merit badge options. Farther back is also a BSA physical , which is required annually. Link:: 2020 BSA Medical Forms ABC.pdf .

Emergency Preparedness Merit Badge

At the end of March and April Mr Bateson will be working with the scouts to earn this merit badge. This is also a Mock crash schedule at the North Baltimore High School the scouts will participate in. This is an Eagle required merit badge

Save the Dates –

April 8 Henry Ford Museum

May 20-22 Armed Forces Camporee w GI Breakfast

June 15 Monsoon Lagoon

June 19-25 Summer Camp at PSR

July 3 & 10 Elections

July 15 – 17 Camp and visit to Mansfield Reformatory may be adjusted

July 24 Troop 315 Family picnic and awards

July 30 Good Ole Summertime Fundraiser

Aug 11-14 ? White Water Rafting – Note. Date change and extra day pending more activity

Sept 23-25 Luckey Festival

Quote from Lord Baden Powell

“The sport in Scouting is to find the good in every boy and develop it.” “Success in training the boy depends largely on the Scoutmaster’s own personal example.” “Correcting bad habits cannot be done by forbidding or punishment.” “Show me a poorly uniformed troop and I’ll show you a poorly uniformed leader.”