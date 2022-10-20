“Scouting for Food” is Saturday 10/22

“Scouting For Food” Erie Shores Council

Boy Scouts of America is proud to partner with community groups and collect non-perishable items and deliver to local pantries and other emergency food assistance organizations within your community.



Please consider donating to help those in need. Place your donation into a plastic or paper grocery bag and place on your front porch or near your front door. Please do not hang tags or donation on your mailbox.

Make sure it is visible to our collectors and attach this tag to your donation. (You can copy and print the photo in this message) PLEASE, do not include glass containers or expired food items.

Scouts from your local Pack Troop, Crew, or Post will stop by and pick up your items and if items are not picked up within three days please call the number below:

Contact information : Saturday October 22nd 8:00 AM to 12 noon– If items are not picked up by 12 noon please contact Shawn Benjamin 419- 379- 8432