Scouting for Food > This Saturday Morn

Scouting for Food

Erie Shores Council, Boy Scouts of America, is proud to partner with community groups to collect non-perishable food items and deliver to local food pantries within your community.

Please consider donating to help those in need.

Place your donation in a plastic or paper grocery bag and place it near your front door. Make sure it is visible to our collectors and attach your blue tag to your donation. If you did not receive a tag please place a note on it so that our collectors know to take it.

PLEASE do not include glass containers or expired food items.

Cub Scouts from Pack #372 hung the door hangers on your door on Saturday morning, October 16, 2021. The Boy Scout Troop 315 will stop by and pick up your items starting at noon on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

If for some reason your donation is not picked up feel free to contact the Scoutmaster, Shawn Benjamin, by email nbtroop315@aol.com

Thank you for your donation.