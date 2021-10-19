North Baltimore, Ohio

October 19, 2021 11:19 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Weekly Specials
Oct. 2018 Update
Ol’ Jenny
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
3 panel GIF
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Rail Ad

Scouting for Food > This Saturday Morn

 

Scouting for Food
 
Erie Shores Council, Boy Scouts of America, is proud to partner with community groups to collect non-perishable food items and deliver to local food pantries within your community.
 
Please consider donating to help those in need.
 
Place your donation in a plastic or paper grocery bag and place it near your front door.  Make sure it is visible to our collectors and attach your blue tag to your donation. If you did not receive a tag please place a note on it so that our collectors know to take it. 
 
PLEASE do not include glass containers or expired food items.
 
Cub Scouts from Pack #372 hung the door hangers on your door on Saturday morning, October 16, 2021. The Boy Scout Troop 315 will stop by and pick up your items starting at noon on Saturday, October 23, 2021. 
 
If for some reason your donation is not picked up feel free to contact the Scoutmaster, Shawn Benjamin, by email nbtroop315@aol.com
 
Thank you for your donation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website