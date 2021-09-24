Second half manufactured home tax Distribution

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, today announced the distribution of the year’s second half manufactured home tax.

In addition to these collected taxes, Wood County subdivisions will share in homestead and rollback reimbursements from the State of Ohio totaling $333,935.99 for the full year.

The Homestead Exemption is a benefit for those at least 65 years of age or permanently disabled persons with a maximum Ohio modified adjusted gross income of $34,200. There is also a Homestead Exemption with no income requirement for 100% or individually unemployable disabled veterans and for surviving spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty. All Homestead Exemption applicants must own their home and reside there as their principal place of residence. Mr. Oestreich urges those who think they might qualify to contact the auditor’s office at (419) 354-9173 or from Northern Wood County 1-866-860-4140, extension 9173.

There are 3,823 registered manufactured homes generating a tax of $364,749.93

That tax is disbursed to the political subdivisions as follows:

WOOD COUNTY 12,470.42 HISTORICAL CENTER 265.38 BOARD OF DD 33,800.35 WC ALCOHOL DRUG ADDICTION MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES 13,791.84 WOOD CO COMMITTEE ON AGING 3,028.83 PARK 4,326.74 JOB & FAMILY SERV 5,624.98 HEALTH DIST. 2,114.56 WAY LIBRARY 335.85 WC LIBRARY BOND 435.62 WC LIBRARY OPER 1,435.35 ROSSFORD PUB LIB 1,295.61 NO BALT LIBRARY 590.66 KAUBISCH LIBRARY 155.20 PEMBERVILLE LIB. 366.40 WAYNE LIBRARY 160.69 WESTON LIBRARY 451.65 TOWNSHIPS 52,618.94 MUNICIPALITIES 10,862.74 SCHOOLS 220,618.12 TOTALS 364,749.93