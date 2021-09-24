Second half manufactured home tax Distribution

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, today announced the distribution of the year’s second half manufactured home tax.
In addition to these collected taxes, Wood County subdivisions will share in homestead and rollback reimbursements from the State of Ohio totaling $333,935.99 for the full year.
The Homestead Exemption is a benefit for those at least 65 years of age or permanently disabled persons with a maximum Ohio modified adjusted gross income of $34,200. There is also a Homestead Exemption with no income requirement for 100% or individually unemployable disabled veterans and for surviving spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty. All Homestead Exemption applicants must own their home and reside there as their principal place of residence. Mr. Oestreich urges those who think they might qualify to contact the auditor’s office at (419) 354-9173 or from Northern Wood County 1-866-860-4140, extension 9173.
There are 3,823 registered manufactured homes generating a tax of $364,749.93
That tax is disbursed to the political subdivisions as follows:
WOOD COUNTY
12,470.42
HISTORICAL CENTER
265.38
BOARD OF DD
33,800.35
WC ALCOHOL DRUG ADDICTION MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES
13,791.84
WOOD CO COMMITTEE ON AGING
3,028.83
PARK
4,326.74
JOB & FAMILY SERV
5,624.98
HEALTH DIST.
2,114.56
WAY LIBRARY
335.85
WC LIBRARY BOND
435.62
WC LIBRARY OPER
1,435.35
ROSSFORD PUB LIB
1,295.61
NO BALT LIBRARY
590.66
KAUBISCH LIBRARY
155.20
PEMBERVILLE LIB.
366.40
WAYNE LIBRARY
160.69
WESTON LIBRARY
451.65
TOWNSHIPS
52,618.94
MUNICIPALITIES
10,862.74
SCHOOLS
220,618.12
TOTALS 364,749.93
TOWNSHIPS
MUNICIPALITIES
BLOOM
249.65
BAIRDSTOWN
12.32
CENTER
119.03
BLOOMDALE
11.28
FREEDOM
107.91
BOWLING GREEN
4,294.85
GRAND RAPIDS
387.95
BRADNER
85.64
HENRY
416.45
CYGNET
11.30
JACKSON
101.78
FOSTORIA
1,289.60
LAKE
12,718.92
GRAND RAPIDS
206.62
LIBERTY
283.77
HOYTVILLE
30.92
MILTON
80.60
JERRY CITY
31.05
MONTGOMERY
548.81
LUCKEY
40.36
PERRY
32.20
MILTON CENTER
12.72
PERRYSBURG
30,537.67
NORTH BALTIMORE
1,856.13
PLAIN
169.66
NORTHWOOD
144.73
PORTAGE
109.19
PERRYSBURG
857.81
TROY
2,630.30
PORTAGE
6.30
WASHINGTON
38.59
RISINGSUN
21.79
WEBSTER
1.44
WALBRIDGE
874.61
WESTON
1,922.61
WAYNE
25.36
NW WOOD EMS
546.01
WEST MILLGROVE
55.42
CNTRL JOINT FI
204.84
WESTON
950.43
MID COUNTY EM
459.23
SENECA CO HLTH
43.50
SOUTH EAST AMB DIST
952.33
TOTALS
10,862.74
TOTALS
52,618.94
SCHOOLS
BOWLING GREEN CSD
23,662.43
EASTWOOD LSD
9,944.43
ELMWOOD LSD
2,937.97
FOSTORIA CSD
5,159.56
LAKE LSD
39,790.49
LAKOTA LSD
1,543.19
MCCOMB LSD
210.11
NORTH BALTIMORE LSD
12,675.19
NORTHWOOD LSD
4,121.95
OTSEGO LSD
8,754.91
PERRYSBURG EVSD
11,936.29
ROSSFORD EVSD
85,142.73
FOUR COUNTY JVSD
0.05
PENTA COUNTY JVSD
14,459.29
VANGUARD VSD
279.53
TOTALS
220,618.12