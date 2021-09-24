North Baltimore, Ohio

September 24, 2021

Second half manufactured home tax Distribution

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, today announced the distribution of the year’s second half manufactured home tax. 

In addition to these collected taxes, Wood County subdivisions will share in homestead and rollback reimbursements from the State of Ohio totaling $333,935.99 for the full year. 

The Homestead Exemption is a benefit for those at least 65 years of age or permanently disabled persons with a maximum Ohio modified adjusted gross income of $34,200.   There is also a Homestead Exemption with no income requirement for 100% or individually unemployable disabled veterans and for surviving spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty. All Homestead Exemption applicants must own their home and reside there as their principal place of residence.  Mr. Oestreich urges those who think they might qualify to contact the auditor’s office at (419) 354-9173 or from Northern Wood County 1-866-860-4140, extension 9173.

There are 3,823 registered manufactured homes generating a tax of $364,749.93

That tax is disbursed to the political subdivisions as follows:

 

WOOD COUNTY

   

                  12,470.42

HISTORICAL CENTER

   

                       265.38

BOARD OF DD

   

                  33,800.35

WC ALCOHOL DRUG ADDICTION MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES

                  13,791.84

WOOD CO COMMITTEE ON AGING

  

                    3,028.83

PARK

   

                    4,326.74

JOB & FAMILY SERV

   

                    5,624.98

HEALTH DIST.

   

                    2,114.56

WAY LIBRARY

   

                       335.85

WC LIBRARY BOND

   

                       435.62

WC LIBRARY OPER

   

                    1,435.35

ROSSFORD PUB LIB

   

                    1,295.61

NO BALT LIBRARY

   

                       590.66

KAUBISCH LIBRARY

   

                       155.20

PEMBERVILLE LIB.

   

                       366.40

WAYNE LIBRARY

   

                       160.69

WESTON LIBRARY

   

                       451.65

TOWNSHIPS

   

                  52,618.94

MUNICIPALITIES

   

                  10,862.74

SCHOOLS

   

                220,618.12

    

TOTALS  364,749.93

 

TOWNSHIPS

   

MUNICIPALITIES

 

BLOOM

             249.65

  

BAIRDSTOWN

                  12.32

CENTER

             119.03

  

BLOOMDALE

                  11.28

FREEDOM

             107.91

  

BOWLING GREEN

             4,294.85

GRAND RAPIDS

             387.95

  

BRADNER

                  85.64

HENRY

             416.45

  

CYGNET

                  11.30

JACKSON

             101.78

  

FOSTORIA

             1,289.60

LAKE

        12,718.92

  

GRAND RAPIDS

                206.62

LIBERTY

             283.77

  

HOYTVILLE

                  30.92

MILTON

               80.60

  

JERRY CITY

                  31.05

MONTGOMERY

             548.81

  

LUCKEY

                  40.36

PERRY

               32.20

  

MILTON CENTER

                  12.72

PERRYSBURG

        30,537.67

  

NORTH BALTIMORE

             1,856.13

PLAIN

             169.66

  

NORTHWOOD

                144.73

PORTAGE

             109.19

  

PERRYSBURG

                857.81

TROY

          2,630.30

  

PORTAGE

                    6.30

WASHINGTON

               38.59

  

RISINGSUN

                  21.79

WEBSTER

                1.44

  

WALBRIDGE

                874.61

WESTON

          1,922.61

  

WAYNE

                  25.36

NW WOOD EMS

             546.01

  

WEST MILLGROVE

                  55.42

CNTRL JOINT FI

             204.84

  

WESTON

                950.43

MID COUNTY EM

             459.23

  

SENECA CO HLTH

                  43.50

SOUTH EAST AMB DIST

             952.33

  

TOTALS

           10,862.74

TOTALS

        52,618.94

    

SCHOOLS

     
      

BOWLING GREEN CSD

        23,662.43

    

EASTWOOD LSD

          9,944.43

    

ELMWOOD LSD

          2,937.97

    

FOSTORIA CSD

          5,159.56

    

LAKE LSD

        39,790.49

    

LAKOTA LSD

          1,543.19

    

MCCOMB LSD

             210.11

    

NORTH BALTIMORE LSD

        12,675.19

    

NORTHWOOD LSD

          4,121.95

    

OTSEGO LSD

          8,754.91

    

PERRYSBURG EVSD

        11,936.29

    

ROSSFORD EVSD

        85,142.73

    

FOUR COUNTY JVSD

                0.05

    

PENTA COUNTY JVSD

        14,459.29

    

VANGUARD VSD

             279.53

    

TOTALS

      220,618.12

    
      
      

