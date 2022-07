Safe Communities reviewed the following fatal crashes on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 that occurred in the second quarter of 2022 in Wood County:

I-75 near Mile Post 173

Dunbridge Rd/ south of SR 582

SR 65 West of Rangeline Rd.

The following countermeasures were established:

Do not speed

Do not drive impaired

Always wear your seat belt

Obey all traffic safety laws

Wear property safety gear and attire when riding a motorcycle or all terrain vehicle

The next meeting is scheduled for October 11, 2022.