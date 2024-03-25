Secrets to Getting a Good Night’s Rest

(BPT) – Did you know nearly 8 in 10 Americans are trying to improve their sleep this year? In a recent survey, nearly half ranked this goal as their number one priority. If getting better sleep is at the top of your list to improve your health, you may want to review habits which could be preventing you from getting a full night of deep, restorative sleep. This is even more crucial when your schedule changes, such as during spring break or when you have to move clocks forward for daylight saving time.

A survey conducted by One Poll on behalf of Herbalife examined sleep habits of 5,000 Americans, split evenly by state, to reveal who’s getting the best sleep, how many hours per night they’re sleeping, plus typical habits around this often-overlooked aspect of health and well-being.

Discoveries from the survey include the fact that respondents in California appear to get the best sleep, South Carolina coming in second and New York coming in third, with Maryland and New Jersey tied at fourth place. However, while experts recommend adults sleep for 7-9 hours per night, respondents in California report getting just over 6 1/2 hours of sleep per night.

Regardless of where they live, over half of respondents (55%) can’t remember the last time they had a “perfect night” of sleep, and 78% can’t recall when they last had a “perfect week” of sleep. While “perfect” sleep might be unattainable, less than half (48%) said yes when asked whether they know how to get a good night’s sleep — and 66% of respondents admit that within two hours before bed, they watch TV or scroll through their phone for extended periods of time, which are not recommended as activities conducive to good sleep.

“Getting good quality sleep is essential for everyone,” said John Heiss, Ph.D., and vice president of Global Product Innovation, Herbalife. “Sleep supports important functions including metabolism and brain health and can have an impact on conditions including heart disease, obesity and depression.”

How to get better sleep every night

To help you sleep longer and more deeply, try incorporating these habits into your daily routine.

Don’t overeat near bedtime: Eating lighter, low-fat meals at dinner eases digestion, and healthy carbohydrates (think whole grains, fruits, vegetables and legumes) help stimulate production of brain chemicals that can help you relax and get to sleep. Experts also advise limiting food intake within three hours of bedtime.

Lessen caffeine and alcohol intake: Both caffeine and alcohol can disrupt your normal sleep patterns. You may be able to fall asleep, but it could be harder to stay asleep, preventing you from reaching the deepest and most restful stage of sleep.

Boost exercise: Evidence suggests getting at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity during each day can help improve your sleep quality.

Keep a regular schedule: Experts also recommend going to sleep and waking the same time each day, even on weekends and holidays. This creates a predictable sleep rhythm your body will begin to anticipate. You can prepare for changes in your routine, including when you must “spring forward” your clock, by gradually adjusting your schedule.

Try stress-reduction techniques: Extensive research on the benefits of relaxation techniques like meditation, breathing exercises and reading show they can all help reduce stress. These practices can help reduce insomnia if you do them regularly, especially before bedtime.

Develop a bedtime routine: To help prepare for sleep, dim house lights in the evening and follow a digital detox rule of no computers or digital devices at least one hour before bedtime — including TV watching.

“Blue light from TVs, phones and other digital devices can impair the quality of your sleep. Even if you can fall asleep, the quality of sleep is reduced, and your brain biology is disrupted,” said Heiss. “Blue light can disrupt your circadian rhythm, which controls mood, organ function and metabolism. Blue light may also be the culprit if you’re experiencing food cravings.”

Which of these recommended steps are Americans currently following?

Making bedtime and/or morning routine more consistent — 44%

Taking time away from screens before bed — 39%

Eating less in the evening/before bed — 30%

Making time for quiet hobbies before bed (reading, yoga, etc.) — 30%

Changing diet — 23%

Changing your habits during the day, and especially right before bed, could make all the difference when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep.

