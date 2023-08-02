See You at the Wood County Fair

BOWLING GREEN – Wood County agencies are joining up in a central location to provide fairgoers with activities, displays, and conversations. Located across from the Republican Party building, and between the Lake Boosters and former Bowling Green Christian Academy Elephant Ear buildings, look for a welcome sign and tents in the green space.

Visit the Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) for information on conservation practices, sign-up to receive notices about the annual tree seedling sale and fish sale, and pick up a seed packet for a butterfly garden. Bring the kids Wednesday, August 2 from 11 AM – 2 PM for a fun, hands-on activity. Thursday, August 3rd, bring your technical questions to ask the district technician.

Staff from the Auditor’s and Treasurer’s offices are available to answer questions on property tax reduction, real estate, and manufactured home tax. Veterans are encouraged to stop by the Veterans Service Office table to complete a questionnaire and receive a coupon for a free 4-H milkshake.

Fairgoers are welcome to visit with staff and volunteers from the Auditor, Developmental Disabilities, Emergency Management, Health Department, Park District, Soil & Water Conservation District, Treasurer, and Veterans Service Office to learn what programs and services are available for Wood County residents and landowners.