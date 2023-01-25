Seed Cleaning with the Wood County Park District

Volunteer with the Wood County Park District and help the Native Plant Program. When seeds are collected from native plants it is often necessary to clean or remove other plant materials that were harvested with them. Seed cleaning is an indoor, sit-down activity that encourages socialization among volunteers and staff members. No experience is necessary. All materials and instruction are provided and your service is greatly appreciated.

Seed Cleaning Marathon & Employee Chili Cook-off

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Saturday, January 28; 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Arrive and leave as you wish for your volunteering experience. Your efforts toward the native plant program are greatly appreciated. Be sure to try the chilis made by Park District employees and vote for your favorite one. The Seed Cleaning Marathon is a fun way to earn service hours, do good in our community, and be a good steward of nature.

Register at wcparks.org/volunteer

What are Native Plants?

Native plants are plant species originally from our area that wildlife have adapted to utilizing for habitat. These coexist well with other plants, filter runoff, improve soil health, provide wildlife habitat, create both drought and flood-resistant areas, and sequester carbon from the atmosphere.

For more information about Wood County Park District programs and activities, please visit wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897