SEN. BROWN TO JOIN SECOND ANNUAL BIPARTISAN READING

WASHINGTON, DC —Tuesday June 16th, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) will join a bipartisan reading of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Letter from Birmingham Jail on the floor of the United States Senate chamber.

In April 1963, Dr. King penned the letter from his cell at the Birmingham Jail, where he and other protestors were detained for leading a series of nonviolent protests and boycotts in Birmingham to put pressure on the business community to end discriminatory hiring practices. He wrote passionately in response to an open letter led by eight white clergymen from Alabama urging him to abandon his efforts in Birmingham, calling his protests “unwise and untimely” and criticizing him for being an outsider coming in to agitate in Birmingham. Dr. King rejected the notion that African-Americans should remain patient in the struggle to shed the bonds of oppression and daily indignities inflicted by Jim Crow laws in the South. In his letter he famously responded to their criticisms writing, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

The reading will be led by U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL). Joining Sens. Brown and Jones for the letter reading on the Senate Floor will be: Senators Tammy Duckworth (D- IL), John Kennedy (R-LA), James Lankford (R-OK), and Mitt Romney (R-UT). Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) will provide a special introduction.

WHO: U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) Doug Jones (D-AL),

Tammy Duckworth (D- IL), John Kennedy (R-LA),

James Lankford (R-OK), Mitt Romney (R-UT),

and Tim Scott (R-SC).

WHAT: Second annual bipartisan reading of the Letter from Birmingham Jail in the Senate chamber

DATE: Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 3:00 P.M.

Sen. Brown will begin speaking

approximately 3:40 PM