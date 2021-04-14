Senator Brown to Lead Reading

WASHINGTON, DC — WEDNESDAY, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) will lead a bipartisan reading of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Letter from Birmingham Jail on the floor of the United States Senate chamber.

In April 1963, Dr. King penned the letter from his cell at the Birmingham Jail, where he and other protestors were detained for leading a series of nonviolent protests and boycotts in Birmingham to put pressure on the business community to end discriminatory hiring practices. He wrote the letter as a response to eight white clergymen from Alabama, who had urged him to abandon his efforts in Birmingham, calling his protests “unwise and untimely”. Dr. King rejected the notion that African-Americans should remain patient in the struggle to shed the bonds of oppression and daily indignities inflicted by Jim Crow laws in the South. In his letter, he famously responded, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Brown participated in the bipartisan reading last year when it was led by former Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), who asked Brown to continue this tradition.

Joining Brown for the letter reading will be: Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Pat Toomey (R-PA), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Alex Padilla (D-CA), and Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).