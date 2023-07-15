Seneca County Issues Press Release on Recent Kidnapping/Aggravated Murder Case

July 14, 2023
Press Release
Seneca County Prosecuting Attorney Derek DeVine and Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul
Dobson announce that on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the Seneca County Grand Jury issued an
indictment against Jonathan J. Baker for Kidnapping and Aggravated Murder. Kidnapping is a felony of
the first degree carrying a maximum penalty of 11 to 16½ years in prison. Aggravated Murder as
charged carries a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The indictment
specifies that the grand jurors reserved the right to issue a superseding indictment for Aggravated
Murder charges which could result in the death penalty.
The indictment stems from a June 27th incident which began in Wood County when Baker allegedly
removed the infant child of his ex-girlfriend from her care. Baker is alleged to have rejected requests
by the mother and the North Baltimore Police Department by telephone to return the child. The
situation became more serious when Baker allegedly began making comments about harming the
child. At that point, a notice was sent to all area law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for
Baker’s vehicle. This resulted a short time later in a pursuit with Tiffin police and Seneca County
Sheriffs deputies which ended when Baker’s vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a house in
Tiffin.
The infant was located in the vehicle with allegedly critical injuries and was taken to Tiffin Mercy
Hospital, where she was declared deceased. The preliminary results from an autopsy by the Lucas
County Coroner’s Office determined the infant was shot twice and died from the wounds. Baker was
taken in critical condition to an area hospital. A warrant was issued by the Seneca County courts and
he was taken into custody by the Seneca County Sheriff this morning. At this time the Sheriff is waiting
on medical clearance for Baker to be released from the hospital. Baker will face the charges in Seneca
County Court of Common Pleas.
The Seneca County and Wood County Prosecutors have agreed to a joint prosecution as the incident
involved both counties. While the case will be prosecuted in Seneca County, Mr. De Vine will be
assisted by Wood County Assistant Prosecutors Brian Boos and Charles McDonald.
2 Responses
I can’t seem to find a picture of Baker. Anywhere.
If true justice prevails, Baker will be found guilty, and sentenced to be executed.