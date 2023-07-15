Seneca County Issues Press Release on Recent Kidnapping/Aggravated Murder Case

July 14, 2023

Press Release

Seneca County Prosecuting Attorney Derek DeVine and Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul

Dobson announce that on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the Seneca County Grand Jury issued an

indictment against Jonathan J. Baker for Kidnapping and Aggravated Murder. Kidnapping is a felony of

the first degree carrying a maximum penalty of 11 to 16½ years in prison. Aggravated Murder as

charged carries a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The indictment

specifies that the grand jurors reserved the right to issue a superseding indictment for Aggravated

Murder charges which could result in the death penalty.



The indictment stems from a June 27th incident which began in Wood County when Baker allegedly

removed the infant child of his ex-girlfriend from her care. Baker is alleged to have rejected requests

by the mother and the North Baltimore Police Department by telephone to return the child. The

situation became more serious when Baker allegedly began making comments about harming the

child. At that point, a notice was sent to all area law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for

Baker’s vehicle. This resulted a short time later in a pursuit with Tiffin police and Seneca County

Sheriffs deputies which ended when Baker’s vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a house in

Tiffin.



The infant was located in the vehicle with allegedly critical injuries and was taken to Tiffin Mercy

Hospital, where she was declared deceased. The preliminary results from an autopsy by the Lucas

County Coroner’s Office determined the infant was shot twice and died from the wounds. Baker was

taken in critical condition to an area hospital. A warrant was issued by the Seneca County courts and

he was taken into custody by the Seneca County Sheriff this morning. At this time the Sheriff is waiting

on medical clearance for Baker to be released from the hospital. Baker will face the charges in Seneca

County Court of Common Pleas.



The Seneca County and Wood County Prosecutors have agreed to a joint prosecution as the incident

involved both counties. While the case will be prosecuted in Seneca County, Mr. De Vine will be

assisted by Wood County Assistant Prosecutors Brian Boos and Charles McDonald.