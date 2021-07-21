Senior Day at the Fair Provides Fun for All Ages

Bowling Green, OH (July 20, 2021) – Senior Day at the Wood County Fair is scheduled for Thursday, August 5, 2021. The day will include coffee and donuts, entertainment, lunch, and a door prize drawing. Lunch reservations are required by Friday, July 30 by calling the Wood County Committee on Aging at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or by emailing programs@wccoa.net All events are held under the tent. Attendees should enter through Gate B or C off of Poe Road. A free shuttle from the parking lot on Poe Road to the fairgrounds is provided on Senior Day via golf carts courtesy of the Wood County Sherriff’s Office. When you are in the parking lot, call 419.352.8257 for your free shuttle.

Entertainment is sponsored by: Wood Haven Health Care, Wood County Hospital, Waterford at Levis Commons, Med1Care & Right At Home.

A full schedule for the day can be found below.

9-9:50 a.m. Coffee & Donuts, Sponsored by Bowling Green Manor; James Adkins Duo, Americana, Bluegrass & Folk

9:50 a.m. Welcome and opening address

10 a.m. Bliss, All genres of music

11 a.m. Door prize drawing

11:10 a.m. Chris Buzzelli, Jazz

12:10 p.m. Afternoon address and lunch, Sponsored by Northwest Ohio Medical Equipment, Kingston of

Perrysburg, Otterbein Portage Valley Retirement Community, Rehabilitation Hospital of

Northwest Ohio, Humana MarketPOINT

Menu: Stacked turkey or ham, cold beans, heritage coleslaw, melon salad, Rice Krispies Treat & water

12:30 p.m. Lee Warren, Classic Rock & Country

1:30 p.m. East Of Cheyenne, Classic Country; Door prize drawing (must be present to win)