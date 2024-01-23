Senior Student of the Month for January

Congratulations to Wyatt Baltz, as he was chosen as the January Student of the Month for North Baltimore High School.

Wyatt is another deserving senior to be chosen for this honor. He is the Vice President of Student Council and participates in multiple sports at NB (football, golf, basketball, and baseball). There’s little doubt that Wyatt is a leader in the school and athletics as he’s been selected a captain for football, basketball, and baseball teams.

He’s a fierce competitor for the tigers and leads by example to the young kids that look up to him. All quality adjectives can be used to describe Wyatt: hard-working, dependable, trustworthy, and responsible. He may best be described though, as self-confident, yet modest in how he presents himself.

This combination should help him well in his future endeavors, as he plans to attend Bowling Green State University to major in finance. The staff wishes him the best of luck going forward and enjoy the remaining months of your senior year!

Written by Dan Davis.