September Newsletter Troop 315

NATURAL WATER SLIDE at OHIO OYLE PA.
September Newsletter Troop 315
 
We’ve had a memorable summer, this troop, with its large number of scouts, goes against the declining, membership seen across the U.S.  The thanks and blessings are overwhelming.  Parents – Thanks for allowing your sons to be part of the Boy Scouts….  Leaders, the hour a week…  LOL, you dedicate to our youth helps keep that scout spirit alive in N.B.  and to my scouts.  Not a day goes by, that I think my life hasn’t been brightened by your enthusiastic interest.   Smiles and laughter speak loudly for Troop 315.  
 
What it means to be a scout in N.B.
 
We took 30 scouts/parents and a young guest and his dad rafting in August.  The young guest is an altar boy at my church and was invited to go with us.  His father mentioned Josh Fennel , by name as a great young man as well as the troop who made them feel welcomed.  Josh took the role of older scout/ mentor  to our young guest and made him feel part of the troop.  In fact,  dad was overjoyed by the friendship and comradery the troop showed him.  That is what Troop 315 stands for.  Way to go boys and Josh.  BTW the altar boy’s name is Josh as well.
 
The pictures don’t describe the bumpy ride down this natural marvel carved in the rock over 1000’s of years
 
 
 
LUCKEY FEST
 
September 23-25  Here is the signup shifts for the event.  Start with up to 2 shifts per scout.  This is a food booth and trash detail weekend which we share with Troop 337
 
Friday      4:00pm – 9:30pm  –  4 scouts plus parents
Sat          7:00am – 1:00pm  – 4 scouts  plus parents
Sat          12:00pm – 5:00pm – 3 scouts plus parents
Sat          4:00pm – 9:30 pm   3 scouts plus parents
Sun         7:00am – 1:00pm – 3 scouts plus parents
Sun         12:00pm – 6:00pm   – 2 scouts plus parents.+ Clean up
 
I will be at the festival starting Friday at 8:00 am for setup and food licensing so parents will need to transport.
 
HOMECOMING
 
I’ve heard that the parade will be on Thursday, September 29th. I’ll send out a future email on times and start/stop locations
 
CALENDAR
 
The PLC (Patrol Leaders Committee) has planned its 2022/23 calendar.  Please mark any/all dates your scout would like to participate in. 
 

September

Fri-Sun 23 – 25   Luckeyfest  
Thur      29   Homecoming parade
 
October
Sat              8   Soccer Tournament parking
Sun          9   Applebutter Parking
Fri-Sun     14 – 16   Penta Career Camp
Sat           23   Scouting for Food
Sun             24   Start Meat Stick Fundraiser
Sat           30   Parade and Cub scare
Sun          31   Corn Maze
 
November
Fri-Sun      13      Hike and Camp at Doc Roberts / Flag Retirement
Sun           27      Bowling party at Ten Pin 2pm – 4pm
 
December
4th & 11th         Prep for camp Alaska
Wed                     7         Santa Visit
Sun               18         Christmas party
Sat – Sun       31 – Jan 1   Sky zone and Video Game Night
 
January
Sun 8th,15th,20th   Personal Management merit Badge
 
February
Pinewood Derby help TBA
Fri – Sun          3-5     Winter camp at Miakinda
Sat – Sun       18 – 19   Camp Alaska at Doc Roberts
Wed                  22       Court of Honor  / Ranks and Merit Badges at Theater
 
March
Blue & Gold  TBA
Sat-Sun         11-12  Camp Alaska
5th , 19th, 26th         Sustainability merit badge
 
April
Shooting sports camp TBA
Spring Camporee TBA
 
May
Fri-Sun   19-21      Armed Forces Camp
Mon            29       Memorial Day Parade
 
June
Wed         14         Monsoon Lagoon (depending on ticket price)
Sun – Sat   18-24  Summer Camp
 
July
Sat            9         Day trip to Mansfield
Sun         16        Family picnic and awards
Fri-Sun   28-30   New BOY SCOUT GOST ? ? ?-  See section on that
 
August
Fri-Sun   11-13      Hocking Hills Camp
Mon      14      Open house Scout booth
 
Good Ole Summertime   -has been discontinued by the Chamber and much thought has gone into this project that could
 
CRAZY IDEA
 
As most of you know GOST has been discontinued by the NB Chamber after 43 years.  In 2000 to 2003, 4 guys, JP & Ron Mklovic, Jim Davis and myself (Editor’s Note: also Christopher Snyder and Brandon Conine & several others) rebuilt the festival, held in the park after a non-GOST year, substituted with a church day in the park, selling baked goods.  Our version was a 3-day event with larger rides, and a bigger more spread-out shady environment for this event.  
 
Moving forward.  The idea is to have North Baltimore scouting, which includes, Cubs, Boy and Girl scouts, if interested, continue this event.   Volunteers would come from the parents and youth of these organizations to run and organize all the festivities that happen on that weekend.  
 
Financially, this would give all involved a great boost in funds for the program each year.  Think about the idea of not having to pay for summer camp, dues, cabins, all the things that cost in scouting.  
 
The idea is to have a committee and give all involved an item to do. example.  Car show, flee market, bands, food vendors, rides, fireworks, bingo. as well as the micro-manage things, permits, trash, security, contracts, and scheduling.  
 
Final word on this is.  It will only happen if we, the parents and troop/pack of NB want it to. I’d appreciate a chime in on this, so I know which direction to move.   FYI. I’m crazy enough to take this on…Are you?  
 
QUOTE from LORD BADEN POWELL
 
Try and leave this world a little better than you found it, and when your turn comes to die, you can die happy in feeling that at any rate, you have not wasted your time but have done your best. The most worth-while thing is to try to put happiness into the lives of others.”
 
 

