NATURAL WATER SLIDE at OHIO OYLE PA.

September Newsletter Troop 315

We’ve had a memorable summer, this troop, with its large number of scouts, goes against the declining, membership seen across the U.S. The thanks and blessings are overwhelming. Parents – Thanks for allowing your sons to be part of the Boy Scouts…. Leaders, the hour a week… LOL, you dedicate to our youth helps keep that scout spirit alive in N.B. and to my scouts. Not a day goes by, that I think my life hasn’t been brightened by your enthusiastic interest. Smiles and laughter speak loudly for Troop 315.

What it means to be a scout in N.B.

We took 30 scouts/parents and a young guest and his dad rafting in August. The young guest is an altar boy at my church and was invited to go with us. His father mentioned Josh Fennel , by name as a great young man as well as the troop who made them feel welcomed. Josh took the role of older scout/ mentor to our young guest and made him feel part of the troop. In fact, dad was overjoyed by the friendship and comradery the troop showed him. That is what Troop 315 stands for. Way to go boys and Josh. BTW the altar boy’s name is Josh as well.

The pictures don’t describe the bumpy ride down this natural marvel carved in the rock over 1000’s of years

LUCKEY FEST

September 23-25 Here is the signup shifts for the event. Start with up to 2 shifts per scout. This is a food booth and trash detail weekend which we share with Troop 337

Friday 4:00pm – 9:30pm – 4 scouts plus parents

Sat 7:00am – 1:00pm – 4 scouts plus parents

Sat 12:00pm – 5:00pm – 3 scouts plus parents

Sat 4:00pm – 9:30 pm 3 scouts plus parents

Sun 7:00am – 1:00pm – 3 scouts plus parents

Sun 12:00pm – 6:00pm – 2 scouts plus parents.+ Clean up

I will be at the festival starting Friday at 8:00 am for setup and food licensing so parents will need to transport.

HOMECOMING

I’ve heard that the parade will be on Thursday, September 29th. I’ll send out a future email on times and start/stop locations

CALENDAR

The PLC (Patrol Leaders Committee) has planned its 2022/23 calendar. Please mark any/all dates your scout would like to participate in.

September

Fri-Sun 23 – 25 Luckeyfest

Thur 29 Homecoming parade

October

Sat 8 Soccer Tournament parking

Sun 9 Applebutter Parking

Fri-Sun 14 – 16 Penta Career Camp

Sat 23 Scouting for Food

Sun 24 Start Meat Stick Fundraiser

Sat 30 Parade and Cub scare

Sun 31 Corn Maze

November

Fri-Sun 13 Hike and Camp at Doc Roberts / Flag Retirement

Sun 27 Bowling party at Ten Pin 2pm – 4pm

December

4th & 11th Prep for camp Alaska

Wed 7 Santa Visit

Sun 18 Christmas party

Sat – Sun 31 – Jan 1 Sky zone and Video Game Night

January

Sun 8th,15th,20th Personal Management merit Badge

February

Pinewood Derby help TBA

Fri – Sun 3-5 Winter camp at Miakinda

Sat – Sun 18 – 19 Camp Alaska at Doc Roberts

Wed 22 Court of Honor / Ranks and Merit Badges at Theater

March

Blue & Gold TBA

Sat-Sun 11-12 Camp Alaska

5th , 19th, 26th Sustainability merit badge

April

Shooting sports camp TBA

Spring Camporee TBA

May

Fri-Sun 19-21 Armed Forces Camp

Mon 29 Memorial Day Parade

June

Wed 14 Monsoon Lagoon (depending on ticket price)

Sun – Sat 18-24 Summer Camp

July

Sat 9 Day trip to Mansfield

Sun 16 Family picnic and awards

Fri-Sun 28-30 New BOY SCOUT GOST ? ? ?- See section on that

August

Fri-Sun 11-13 Hocking Hills Camp

Mon 14 Open house Scout booth

Good Ole Summertime -has been discontinued by the Chamber and much thought has gone into this project that could

CRAZY IDEA

As most of you know GOST has been discontinued by the NB Chamber after 43 years. In 2000 to 2003, 4 guys, JP & Ron Mklovic, Jim Davis and myself (Editor’s Note: also Christopher Snyder and Brandon Conine & several others) rebuilt the festival, held in the park after a non-GOST year, substituted with a church day in the park, selling baked goods. Our version was a 3-day event with larger rides, and a bigger more spread-out shady environment for this event.

Moving forward. The idea is to have North Baltimore scouting, which includes, Cubs, Boy and Girl scouts, if interested, continue this event. Volunteers would come from the parents and youth of these organizations to run and organize all the festivities that happen on that weekend.

Financially, this would give all involved a great boost in funds for the program each year. Think about the idea of not having to pay for summer camp, dues, cabins, all the things that cost in scouting.

The idea is to have a committee and give all involved an item to do. example. Car show, flee market, bands, food vendors, rides, fireworks, bingo. as well as the micro-manage things, permits, trash, security, contracts, and scheduling.

Final word on this is. It will only happen if we, the parents and troop/pack of NB want it to. I’d appreciate a chime in on this, so I know which direction to move. FYI. I’m crazy enough to take this on…Are you?

