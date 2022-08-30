September Newsletter Troop 315
We’ve had a memorable summer, this troop, with its large number of scouts, goes against the declining, membership seen across the U.S. The thanks and blessings are overwhelming. Parents – Thanks for allowing your sons to be part of the Boy Scouts…. Leaders, the hour a week… LOL, you dedicate to our youth helps keep that scout spirit alive in N.B. and to my scouts. Not a day goes by, that I think my life hasn’t been brightened by your enthusiastic interest. Smiles and laughter speak loudly for Troop 315.
What it means to be a scout in N.B.
We took 30 scouts/parents and a young guest and his dad rafting in August. The young guest is an altar boy at my church and was invited to go with us. His father mentioned Josh Fennel , by name as a great young man as well as the troop who made them feel welcomed. Josh took the role of older scout/ mentor to our young guest and made him feel part of the troop. In fact, dad was overjoyed by the friendship and comradery the troop showed him. That is what Troop 315 stands for. Way to go boys and Josh. BTW the altar boy’s name is Josh as well.
NATURAL WATER SLIDE at OHIO OYLE PA.
The pictures don’t describe the bumpy ride down this natural marvel carved in the rock over 1000’s of years
LUCKEY FEST
September 23-25 Here is the signup shifts for the event. Start with up to 2 shifts per scout. This is a food booth and trash detail weekend which we share with Troop 337
Friday 4:00pm – 9:30pm – 4 scouts plus parents
Sat 7:00am – 1:00pm – 4 scouts plus parents
Sat 12:00pm – 5:00pm – 3 scouts plus parents
Sat 4:00pm – 9:30 pm 3 scouts plus parents
Sun 7:00am – 1:00pm – 3 scouts plus parents
Sun 12:00pm – 6:00pm – 2 scouts plus parents.+ Clean up
I will be at the festival starting Friday at 8:00 am for setup and food licensing so parents will need to transport.
HOMECOMING
I’ve heard that the parade will be on Thursday, September 29th. I’ll send out a future email on times and start/stop locations
CALENDAR
The PLC (Patrol Leaders Committee) has planned its 2022/23 calendar. Please mark any/all dates your scout would like to participate in.
September
Fri-Sun 23 – 25 Luckeyfest
Thur 29 Homecoming parade
October
Sat 8 Soccer Tournament parking
Sun 9 Applebutter Parking
Fri-Sun 14 – 16 Penta Career Camp
Sat 23 Scouting for Food
Sun 24 Start Meat Stick Fundraiser
Sat 30 Parade and Cub scare
Sun 31 Corn Maze
November
Fri-Sun 13 Hike and Camp at Doc Roberts / Flag Retirement
Sun 27 Bowling party at Ten Pin 2pm – 4pm
December
4th & 11th Prep for camp Alaska
Wed 7 Santa Visit
Sun 18 Christmas party
Sat – Sun 31 – Jan 1 Sky zone and Video Game Night
January
Sun 8th,15th,20th Personal Management merit Badge
February
Pinewood Derby help TBA
Fri – Sun 3-5 Winter camp at Miakinda
Sat – Sun 18 – 19 Camp Alaska at Doc Roberts
Wed 22 Court of Honor / Ranks and Merit Badges at Theater
March
Blue & Gold TBA
Sat-Sun 11-12 Camp Alaska
5th , 19th, 26th Sustainability merit badge
April
Shooting sports camp TBA
Spring Camporee TBA
May
Fri-Sun 19-21 Armed Forces Camp
Mon 29 Memorial Day Parade
June
Wed 14 Monsoon Lagoon (depending on ticket price)
Sun – Sat 18-24 Summer Camp
July
Sat 9 Day trip to Mansfield
Sun 16 Family picnic and awards
Fri-Sun 28-30 New BOY SCOUT GOST ? ? ?- See section on that
August
Fri-Sun 11-13 Hocking Hills Camp
Mon 14 Open house Scout booth
Good Ole Summertime -has been discontinued by the Chamber and much thought has gone into this project that could
CRAZY IDEA
As most of you know GOST has been discontinued by the NB Chamber after 43 years. In 2000 to 2003, 4 guys, JP & Ron Mklovic, Jim Davis and myself (Editor’s Note: also Christopher Snyder and Brandon Conine & several others) rebuilt the festival, held in the park after a non-GOST year, substituted with a church day in the park, selling baked goods. Our version was a 3-day event with larger rides, and a bigger more spread-out shady environment for this event.
Moving forward. The idea is to have North Baltimore scouting, which includes, Cubs, Boy and Girl scouts, if interested, continue this event. Volunteers would come from the parents and youth of these organizations to run and organize all the festivities that happen on that weekend.
Financially, this would give all involved a great boost in funds for the program each year. Think about the idea of not having to pay for summer camp, dues, cabins, all the things that cost in scouting.
The idea is to have a committee and give all involved an item to do. example. Car show, flee market, bands, food vendors, rides, fireworks, bingo. as well as the micro-manage things, permits, trash, security,
contracts, and scheduling.
Final word on this is. It will only happen if we, the parents and troop/pack of NB want it to. I’d appreciate a chime in on this, so I know which direction to move. FYI. I’m crazy enough to take this on…Are you?
QUOTE from LORD BADEN POWELL
“Try and leave this world a little better than you found it, and when your turn comes to die, you can die happy in feeling that at any rate, you have not wasted your time but have done your best. The most worth-while thing is to try to put happiness into the lives of others.”