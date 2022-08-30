September Programs with the Wood County Park District

Stargazing

Saturday, September 3; 7:00 pm – 1:00 am

Beaver Creek Preserve, 23028 Long Judson Road, Grand Rapids

See stars, nebula and more with the Toledo Astronomical Association. Feel free to bring a chair and blanket. This program is free and open to all, no need to register. All events are weather dependent and may be cancelled without prior notice. No registration is needed.

Nurture the Nursery

Tuesdays, September 6, 13, and 20; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Volunteer with us and do important work with our native plant program. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.

Register at wcparks.org/volunteer

Native Nursery Night

Thursdays, September 8, 15, 22, and 29; 6:00 – 8:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Volunteer with us and do important work with our native plant program. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program. Register at wcparks.org/volunteer

Harvest Full Moon Walk

Friday, September 9; 8:30 – 9:45 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Be sure to catch what is usually one of the most beautiful moonrises of the year. Join us on a moonlit stroll through the woods and learn some moon lore.

Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Bowhunter Archery Tune-up Range Session

Saturday, September 10; 1:00 – 5:00 pm

Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road, Bowling Green

Deer season is right around the corner. Make sure your arrows are flying true at this drop-in opportunity. Equipment and supplies will be on hand for you to paper tune your bow while using broadheads. Check your draw weight and arrow flight speed as well. Two bow vises are available to make adjustments, but it is recommended that you bring the wrenches and tools needed to make adjustments to your particular bow. No registration is needed.

Intro to Nature Photography

Tuesday, September 13; 5:30 – 8:00 pm

Bradner Preserve: Nature Center, 11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner

Interested in capturing the wonders of the outdoors, but unsure of how to use those camera settings? Bring your camera and practice honing your skills. The program will begin with an indoor presentation followed by a practical hands-on session. The focus will be on birds and wildlife at this program. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Preschoolers in the Parks: Spiders

Tuesday, September 13; 10:30 – 11:30 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

For ages 3-6, we’ll be discussing a different topic each month. A story and a brief walk afterwards will be a part of the experience. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Spectacular Spider Search

Wednesday, September 14; 6:00 – 7:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Our 8-legged friends are plentiful and busy this time of year. Come with an open mind and learn about these web spinning wonders. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Nature Play: Pond Life

Thursday, September 15; 10:00 – 11:00 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Activate your imagination and creativity! Join us in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based exploration and play. This experience is ideal for ages 3 and up. Every week we will focus on a specific outdoor activity or animal. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Hiking for Health

Friday, September 16; 10:30 am – 12:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Monthly Mindfulness

Saturday, September 17; 9:30 – 11:00 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration is required. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Homeschoolers: Aquatic Adventures

Tuesday, September 20; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

William Henry Harrison Park, 644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville

Join us for a day of aquatic sampling! What creatures live in the Portage River? Come join us to find out! Kids must be 8 years old or older. Program canceled in the event of high water or severe weather. Wear clothing you don’t mind getting wet and bring closed toed water shoes — we will be going into the river. Registration required — register the participating children only. Parents must stay with the group. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Coffee With the Birds

Wednesday, September 21; 8:00 – 9:30 am

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We’ll be visiting a different park and starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for individual dates or all monthly programs. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897



Season Extension

Wednesday, September 21; 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Are you interested in prolonging your growing season? Want to gain a month of production in the fall and spring? Learn how you can extend your growing season to prolong your harvest. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897