September Programs with the Wood County Park District
Stargazing
Saturday, September 3; 7:00 pm – 1:00 am
Beaver Creek Preserve, 23028 Long Judson Road, Grand Rapids
See stars, nebula and more with the Toledo Astronomical Association. Feel free to bring a chair and blanket. This program is free and open to all, no need to register. All events are weather dependent and may be cancelled without prior notice. No registration is needed.
Nurture the Nursery
Tuesdays, September 6, 13, and 20; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg
Volunteer with us and do important work with our native plant program. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.
Register at wcparks.org/volunteer
http://wcparks.org/volunteer
Native Nursery Night
Thursdays, September 8, 15, 22, and 29; 6:00 – 8:00 pm
J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg
Volunteer with us and do important work with our native plant program. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program. Register at wcparks.org/volunteer
Harvest Full Moon Walk
Friday, September 9; 8:30 – 9:45 pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg
Be sure to catch what is usually one of the most beautiful moonrises of the year. Join us on a moonlit stroll through the woods and learn some moon lore.
Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
Bowhunter Archery Tune-up Range Session
Saturday, September 10; 1:00 – 5:00 pm
Arrowwood Archery Range, 11126 Linwood Road, Bowling Green
Deer season is right around the corner. Make sure your arrows are flying true at this drop-in opportunity. Equipment and supplies will be on hand for you to paper tune your bow while using broadheads. Check your draw weight and arrow flight speed as well. Two bow vises are available to make adjustments, but it is recommended that you bring the wrenches and tools needed to make adjustments to your particular bow. No registration is needed.
Intro to Nature Photography
Tuesday, September 13; 5:30 – 8:00 pm
Bradner Preserve: Nature Center, 11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner
Interested in capturing the wonders of the outdoors, but unsure of how to use those camera settings? Bring your camera and practice honing your skills. The program will begin with an indoor presentation followed by a practical hands-on session. The focus will be on birds and wildlife at this program. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
Preschoolers in the Parks: Spiders
Tuesday, September 13; 10:30 – 11:30 am
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg
For ages 3-6, we’ll be discussing a different topic each month. A story and a brief walk afterwards will be a part of the experience. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
Spectacular Spider Search
Wednesday, September 14; 6:00 – 7:30 pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg
Our 8-legged friends are plentiful and busy this time of year. Come with an open mind and learn about these web spinning wonders. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
Nature Play: Pond Life
Thursday, September 15; 10:00 – 11:00 am
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg
Activate your imagination and creativity! Join us in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based exploration and play. This experience is ideal for ages 3 and up. Every week we will focus on a specific outdoor activity or animal. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
Hiking for Health
Friday, September 16; 10:30 am – 12:00 pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg
Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
Monthly Mindfulness
Saturday, September 17; 9:30 – 11:00 am
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg
Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration is required. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
Homeschoolers: Aquatic Adventures
Tuesday, September 20; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
William Henry Harrison Park, 644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville
Join us for a day of aquatic sampling! What creatures live in the Portage River? Come join us to find out! Kids must be 8 years old or older. Program canceled in the event of high water or severe weather. Wear clothing you don’t mind getting wet and bring closed toed water shoes — we will be going into the river. Registration required — register the participating children only. Parents must stay with the group. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
Coffee With the Birds
Wednesday, September 21; 8:00 – 9:30 am
Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg
Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We’ll be visiting a different park and starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for individual dates or all monthly programs. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897
Season Extension
Wednesday, September 21; 6:00 – 7:00 pm
Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green
Are you interested in prolonging your growing season? Want to gain a month of production in the fall and spring? Learn how you can extend your growing season to prolong your harvest. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897