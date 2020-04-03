Serve a Sweet Treat

(Culinary.net) Surprise your family with a dessert fit for the season. This Carrot Cake recipe is a traditional take on the timeless treat and created using everyday ingredients.
Carrot Cake
- 2 1/4 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 1 1/4 cups sugar
- 3 eggs
- 1 1/2 cups carrots, shredded
- 1 cup crushed pineapple with juice
- 2/3 cup walnuts
Frosting:
- 2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese
- 3/4 cup butter, softened
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 5 1/2 cups powdered sugar
- Heat oven to 350° F.
- In large bowl, sift flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and baking powder.
- In mixing bowl, cream together oil and sugar. Add eggs one at a time. Gradually add in carrots and crushed pineapple.
- Add dry mixture to wet ingredients and beat until smooth. Fold in walnuts.
- Pour batter into two lightly greased 8-inch round cake pans and bake 25-30 minutes, or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Allow cakes to cool completely. Remove cakes from pans and slice off tops to level cakes.
- To make frosting: In mixing bowl, cream together cream cheese, butter and vanilla. Gradually add in powdered sugar and mix until smooth.
- Spread two large spoonfuls frosting over top of one cake and stack second cake on top. Frost entire cake with remaining frosting.
