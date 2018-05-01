Bill K. Detamore, 92, of McComb, died September 20, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Bill was born on October 10, 1927 in Darke County to the late Kenneth and Dorothy (Beam) Detamore.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II where he obtained the rank of sergeant. After serving in the Army, Bill attended Otterbein College and majored in music education. It was there that he met his future wife, Shirley Adams. They were married on June 5, 1949 in Westerville, OH.

Bill obtained his first teaching position in Royal Oak, MI. In 1953, Bill and Shirley moved their family to McComb, where he taught vocal and instrumental music from 1953-1966. His 93-piece marching band performed at football games, pre-harvest parades, high school concerts and concerts in the park on most Sunday afternoons.

He participated in district and state competitions and his groups received many superior ratings at the district and state levels. While teaching at McComb, Bill earned a master’s degree in music education from Bowling Green State University.

After leaving McComb School System, Bill spent 12 years in the North Baltimore school system, two years as a vocal instructor, then ten years as principal at Powell Elementary school. His next teaching assignment was back in the classroom for one year in the Eastwood School District. From there he traveled to Otsego where he was elementary principal until his retirement in 1982.

Bill was a 3rd degree Master Mason of the North Baltimore Masonic Lodge #561. He was also a member of Phi Delta Kappa at BGSU and a proud member of McComb’s American Legion Post #551.

He was an active member of the McComb Lions Club for many years where he received several awards: President’s Award for exceptional leadership and service in 1986-1987, Citizen of the Year Award in 1992, Ohio Lion’s Eye Research Foundation’s Dick Bryan Fellow Award in 2010-2011, and Melvin Jones Fellow Award for Humanitarian Services 2012-2013.

He kept himself involved with music outside of work, including three years as the assistant director of the Ohio Lions All-State band, guest conductor for the McComb Community/Alumni band for 16 years and choir for 11 years. He also served as choir director of both his home church (McComb United Methodist) and, in retirement, North Baltimore’s St. James United Methodist.

Being born and raised on a farm, Bill enjoyed gardening and cultivating the numerous fruit trees on his property. He looked forward every year to entering his home-grown produce, antiques, and horses in the Hancock County Fair where he was awarded many ribbons including lots of 1st place blue ribbons and several Reserve and even Grand Champion Rosettes. Every fall he enjoyed picking apples, pears and peaches and pressing up to 300 gallons of cider on one of his best years.

Bill personally remodeled and added on to both of his homes in McComb and he always gave a “house and garden tour” to all of his guests. He helped all four of his children build things for their homes as well. He enjoyed farming, traveling, solving cryptoquotes and crossword puzzles, putting together jigsaw puzzles and spending time with his large family.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Dorothy (Beam) Detamore and his sister Betty (Dick) Shives. He is survived by his beloved wife Shirley, brother Phil Detamore (Union City, OH), son Keith (Spring Hill, FL), daughter Diane (John) Dendiu (Mishawaka, IN), daughter Gail (Mike) Malloy (Findlay, OH), and son Mark (Voni) Detamore (North Baltimore, OH). Bill also leaves behind eight grandchildren (Paul, Matt, Rachel, Michael, Joel, Josh, Jordan, and Valerie), nine great-grandchildren (Jadyn, Hollyn, Emma, Lucas, Landon, Addison, Ben, Levi, and Josiah) and his beloved cat, Benny.

Bill was a devoted family man who over the years has worn a variety of hats but he will probably be best remembered by most people in McComb and the surrounding area as “the Music Man.”

Visitation for Bill will be on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 2:30 until the time of his Masonic Service at 3:45 PM followed by his Celebration of Life Service at 4:00 PM in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 370 Park Dr. S., McComb, Ohio 45858. The family requests that those who are attending the visitation and services that have not been vaccinated wear masks. Bill’s Celebration of Life Service will be livestreamed on the Hanneman Funeral Home Findlay & McComb Facebook page.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family gathering was held at Hanneman Funeral Home on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Graveside services with military honors immediately followed at McComb Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be gifted in Bill’s honor to either McComb Lions Club or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Memorial contributions may be gifted in Bill's honor to either McComb Lions Club or a charity of the donor's choice.