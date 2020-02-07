NBX WaterShedsun
Ol’ Jenny

“Set-back” at Virginia Theater = FREE Movie Weekend!

from Shawn Benjamin, Virginia Theater Operator:  “As we welcome everyone back to the Virginia Theatre. If something could go wrong, it has.

Our projector that shows first run movies is not operational and won’t be ready by this weekend. Therefore, we will show the previous DC Comic movie, “The Joker” as a FREE event to the community at the regular show times:

Friday 7pm,

Saturday 3pm and 7pm

and Sunday 3pm.

All options have been exhausted trying to fire up the projector in time. It’s hard to admit defeat but this theatre will open and the projector will be repaired.

We will announce again at the theatre tonight (7:00 pm) and this weekend before all showings. We still plan on showing “Birds of Prey”, hopefully by next week so keep watching our announcements. Thank you for your understanding and support” ~ Shawn.

