Set the Menu for a Successful Year

(Family Features) If your goals for 2024 include a healthier lifestyle and added nutrition, your mission is likely to start with a refreshed menu. Add a few newfound favorites to this year’s rotation like wraps, salads and smoothies to power each day and propel yourself toward wellness success.

These easy-to-make, better-for-you recipes offer simple solutions to keep your goals on track without taking flavor off the table. Begin busy days with an energy boost from a Strawberry Oatmeal Smoothie then tackle lunchtime cravings or make family dinner a cinch with BLT Wraps with Avocado Spread. For a hearty salad to pair with favorite meals or enjoy all on its own, this Roasted Cauliflower and Potato Spinach Salad is an ideal way to make 2024 your best year yet.

Wrap Your Way to a Nutritious Year

Planning and executing a more nutritious menu can often be thwarted by lunchtime cravings or busy weeknights that leave little time to cook at home. Rather than giving in to those takeout temptations, turn to easy recipes you can create yourself with just a few simple, on-hand ingredients.

Grab tortillas out of the pantry and a few favorites from the refrigerator to make these BLT Wraps with Avocado Spread, which are perfect for meal-prepping weekday lunches or whipping up at a moment’s notice for a family dinner. Bacon, a nearly unanimous favorite, teams up with a homemade avocado spread, lettuce and tomatoes for fresh taste without the hassle.

For a satisfying meal without leaving behind health goals, serve with a hearty salad or Spanish rice and banana peppers on the side.

BLT Wraps with Avocado Spread

Servings: 4

8 slices bacon

1 avocado, peeled and pitted

1/4 cup sour cream

1 lime, juice only

1/2 teaspoon hot sauce

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 flour tortillas

4 large red leaf lettuce leaves

2 large tomatoes, cut into 1/4-inch slices

Spanish rice (optional)

banana peppers (optional)

In large skillet, cook bacon until crispy. Drain on plate lined with paper towels. Set aside. In medium bowl, mash avocado, sour cream, lime juice, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce and salt with fork until combined and smooth. Spread thin layer of avocado mixture over tortillas. Layer with lettuce leaves, tomatoes and bacon. Fold sides up and roll. Serve with Spanish rice and banana peppers, if desired.

Fresh Flavors for the New Year

If you’re among those looking to set goals and wellness intentions for the new year, it’s important to equip yourself with the right tools, whether information or inspiration, to help support you on your journey toward a healthier lifestyle. That can start with something as easy as elevating your menu and the ingredients you keep on-hand.

For example, elevating your menu can include pairing nutrient-dense ingredients like fresh baby spinach, spring mix, red cabbage and carrots with aromatic blue cheese, crunchy garlic brioche croutons and a savory French blue cheese dressing, combined with better-for-you ingredients like roasted cauliflower and seasoned potatoes to make this Roasted Cauliflower and Potato Spinach Salad in less than an hour.

Roasted Cauliflower and Potato Spinach Salad

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Servings: 4

1 small head cauliflower, cut into florets

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning, divided

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1 pound fingerling potatoes, quartered

1 package (8 ounces) Fresh Express French Blue Cheese Salad Kit

Heat oven to 425 F. In large bowl, toss cauliflower florets with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning and 1/4 teaspoon salt; mix well. Arrange in single layer on sheet pan. Bake cauliflower 30-40 minutes, tossing once halfway through, until tender and lightly charred. Cool. In bowl, toss potatoes with remaining olive oil. Sprinkle with remaining Italian seasoning and salt; mix well. Arrange in single layer on sheet pan. Bake potatoes 20 minutes until tender and lightly browned. Cool. Place greens from salad kit in large bowl; add roasted vegetables. Drizzle with dressing from salad kit; mix well. Top with croutons and blue cheese from salad kit.

Start Each Day Strong

Giving your mornings a delicious boost doesn’t have to be a chore. In fact, it can be just as easy as it is delicious with a fresh, fruity smoothie ready in a matter of minutes.

Just six blended ingredients are all you need to make this Strawberry Oatmeal Smoothie, a creamy solution that makes for a nutritious, refreshing and filling breakfast before heading out the door.

Strawberry Oatmeal Smoothie

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 banana

14 frozen strawberries

1 cup soy milk

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

In blender, grind oats. Add banana, strawberries, soy milk, sugar and vanilla extract then blend until smooth. Pour into glass or to-go container and serve.



