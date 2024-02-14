Seventy percent of U.S. drivers don’t know this vital winter driving fact

(BPT) – Seven in 10 American drivers are unaware of a vital piece of information. All-season tires aren’t built to drive in all four seasons.

It sounds counterintuitive, but it’s true: The tires used by most Americans harden when temps fall below 45 degrees, rendering them less responsive to the road when it’s cold or snowy. In fact, nearly three-fourths of North American all-season tire drivers say they feel unsafe on the road at least a few times each winter.

What’s the solution?

Thankfully, there’s a remedy: all-weather tires.

The name is so similar that only 30% of U.S. drivers are able to distinguish them from all-season tires. But there’s an easy way to think about it: all-weather tires are made for all types of weather, whereas all-season tires are three-season tires in most parts of the United States and Canada.

How can consumers tell the difference? All-weather tires are certified with the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol on their sidewalls. That signifies they’re meant for use in winter conditions.

What sets all-weather tires apart?

All-weather tires remain soft in the wintry months, and their tread patterns are designed to carve through snow and slush. At the same time, they perform well in spring rain and summer heat. While there’s nothing safer in extreme winter than a dedicated winter tire, all-weather tires are a compromise option for drivers who live in areas with moderate or unpredictable winter weather.

If snow, ice and frigid weather stay for a few months, it’s best to swap to a set of winter tires. But for drivers who visit winter or have winter visit them, an all-weather tire is an appealing solution.

All-weather tires have been around for nearly a quarter century; Nokian Tyres introduced the all-weather passenger tire to North America in 1999. The company, which also invented the winter tire in the 1930s, just debuted its sixth-generation all-weather tire this winter — the Nokian Tyres Remedy WRG5.

Like many all-weather tires, the Remedy WRG5 is tested around the globe — in this case, at Nokian Tyres’ Arctic test facility in northern Finland and its new test track in the Spanish desert. The inside of the tire has snow claws that carve into wintry surfaces, while the outside of the tire channels away moisture like an all-season tire.

Who should consider all-weather tires?

Drivers who live in the Sun Belt can usually get away with all-season tires year-round. But anyone who visits winter, or sees winter visit them, should consider an all-weather tire — especially if they don’t plan to swap to dedicated winter tires this time of year.

What drivers don't know about four-season driving can hurt them. All-weather tires offer an appealing remedy.