Shake Up Summer Snacks

(Family Features) Power up for summer adventures by shaking up your snacking routine with homemade recipes inspired by childhood favorites.

Tasty and versatile, California walnuts are easy to swap into your favorite snack recipes and work hard to keep you energized and full. Kick off summer with some irresistible plant-forward Walnut Chorizo Pizza Bites and Strawberry Walnut Hand Pies for delicious summer snacks loaded with the nutrition benefits of walnuts.

Visit walnuts.org/snacking for more snack recipes.

Strawberry Walnut Hand Pies

Dough:

1/4 cup California walnuts

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon cane sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

7 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed

4-5 tablespoons ice cold water

1 egg, beaten

Strawberry Walnut Filling:

1 cup strawberries, tops removed, halved

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons cane sugar

1/3 cup finely chopped California walnuts

Frosting:

1/2 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons 2% milk

1/2 teaspoon beetroot powder

2 tablespoons finely chopped California walnuts

To make dough: In food processor, pulse walnuts until fine and evenly ground. Add flour, sugar and salt to ground walnuts; pulse to combine. Add cubed butter; pulse until butter is in small pieces. Add cold water 1 tablespoon at a time, pulsing while adding, until dough starts sticking together. Transfer dough to clean surface; shape into two 4-inch discs. Wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate 1 hour. To make filling: In food processor, pulse strawberries and lemon juice until slightly chunky. Transfer to saucepan and gradually whisk in cornstarch until dissolved. Stir in sugar. Heat over low heat until sugar dissolves, about 3 minutes. Turn heat off and stir in chopped walnuts. Transfer mixture to small bowl; refrigerate. To assemble hand pies: Remove one dough disc from refrigerator. Lightly flour work surface and rolling pin. Roll out dough into large rectangle. Slice dough into six 4-by-2-inch rectangles. Place on parchment paper-lined baking sheet. In bowl, mix water and egg. Brush perimeter of dough rectangles with egg wash. Place 1 tablespoon filling on center of dough. Roll out second dough disc, creating six rectangles of dough. Place on top of jam and crimp edges with fork to seal. Freeze hand pies 20 minutes. Preheat oven to 375 F. Trim uneven edges of dough with sharp knife and brush tops and sides with egg wash. Bake 20-24 minutes until golden brown around edges. Cool at room temperature 5 minutes on baking sheet then transfer to wire cooling rack until completely cooled. To make frosting: In bowl, whisk sugar, milk and beetroot powder until thick but smooth. Drizzle frosting over hand pies and top with chopped walnuts. Cool 15 minutes, or until frosting is set.

Walnut Chorizo Pizza Bites

Walnut Chorizo:

1 1/2 cups California walnuts

1 cup pinto beans, drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon chipotle powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon olive oil

Pizza Bites:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup sliced sweet onion

5 mini bagels

1 large zucchini, sliced 1/2 inch (10 slices)

1 cup marinara sauce

1 cup walnut chorizo

1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese

1/2 cup chopped basil

To make walnut chorizo: In food processor, pulse walnuts until finely crumbled. Transfer to mixing bowl. In food processor, pulse pinto beans, lime juice, paprika, oregano, cumin, chipotle powder, salt and garlic powder until mixture resembles ground meat. Stir bean mixture with walnut pieces. In medium skillet over medium heat, heat olive oil. Add walnut chorizo and cook 5-7 minutes until lightly browned, using spatula to break into crumbles. To make pizza bites: In pan over medium heat, heat olive oil and add onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, 15-20 minutes until onion is soft and golden brown. Preheat oven to 375 F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Halve bagels and place on baking sheet. Place zucchini slices on second baking sheet. Top each bagel and zucchini slice with 1 tablespoon marinara; spread with back of spoon. Add 1 tablespoon walnut chorizo crumbles to each bagel and zucchini slice. Sprinkle with caramelized onion and goat cheese. Bake 10 minutes. Cool 5 minutes on baking sheets. Top with basil.



SOURCE:

California Walnut Board