Starts September 3 – 12 at the Virginia Theater

Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization.

Director

Destin Daniel Cretton

Writers

Dave Callaham(screenplay by)Destin Daniel Cretton(screenplay by)Andrew Lanham(screenplay by)

Stars

Simu LiuAwkwafinaTony Chiu-Wai Leung

Showtimes Friday 7pm / Sat – Sun 1/4/7pm

Tickets: $5

