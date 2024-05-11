Sharon Mae (Fisher) Aller, 85, formerly NB

Our beloved mother, sister, and “Nonnie,” Sharon Mae (Fisher) Aller, 85, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 4, 2024.

She leaves behind such precious memories for those who knew her and “hopes that everyone will be happy that she was here rather than mourning that she is gone.”

She is survived by two children, Kelly (Scott) Atkins and Mark Aller; four grandchildren, Chris (Sahar) Atkins, Lauren (Karl) Grosselin, Lindsay (Nick) Hadinger, and Matthew (Michaela) Atkins; three great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Madilynn, Soraya, and more arriving soon; and three siblings, Lois (Chuck) Jordan, Kay Kahle, and Jim (Mary Jo) Fisher.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; and brother, Jack Fisher.

She laughed for a lifetime with her soulmate, Jerry, danced every new year to “New York, New York,” never missed a chance to offer a hug or volunteer a helping hand, loved every Christmas ornament ever made, and enjoyed every gardenia flower she could find.

Always close with her four siblings, the Fisher siblings started their early life on Erie Street in Sylvania. Many years later after living across the country, the Fisher sisters and spouses were back together in Naples, Florida. If life is good, sometimes it gets even better.

A graduate of Burnham High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Jerry, in 1958 at St Joseph’s Catholic Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2024, until the time of Sharon’s celebratory Mass at 11 a.m. at the same St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sylvania. A celebration of life is being planned by the family.

Donations in memory of Sharon can be made to Bridge Hospice.

Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.com.