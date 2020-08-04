North Baltimore's FREE and LOCAL source for news, sports, information and inspiration.

Sharon Sue Eiserman, 76, of Findlay, passed away at Blanchard Valley

Hospital on August 4, 2020.

Sharon was born in Bowling Green, OH on January 24, 1944 to the late Arthur L. and Helen (King) Emahiser. She is a 1962 graduate of North Baltimore High School. On July 10, 1989 she married Robert Eiserman Jr., and he precedes her in death, along with brother Arthur Emahiser Jr., sister Helen K. Bisbee, and sister in law Roxanne Emahiser.

Surviving Sharon are her siblings, Janice Emahiser and William Emahiser, both of North Baltimore, OH, along with nephews, Greg Bisbee, Jeff (Wendy) Bisbee, Allen (Jennifer) Emahiser, Rick (Tonya) Emahiser.

No services will be held, with a burial at a later appointed time in Jacksonville National Cemetery Jacksonville FL. All arrangements have been entrusted to COLDREN CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

In loving memory of Sharon’s late husband, Robert, memorial contributions can be made to The American Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com