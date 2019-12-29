Shelter Temporarily Closing for Renovations

(Bowling Green)—The Wood County Humane Society will temporarily be closed from Thursday, January 16th through Tuesday, February 4th for renovations to the floors.



WCHS apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. During this time, WCHS will be unable to house or accept animals at the shelter. Furthermore, shelter staff members will not be present at the shelter for the duration of the renovation period. There will be construction personnel on location working on the building but they will not be answering the doorbell and will be unable to assist any visitors.

The organization would like to emphasize that the community should plan accordingly and asks that people do not drop off or abandon animals at the shelter. Abandoning animals at the shelter during renovations is illegal and could result in harm or possible death from exposure from not being found in a timely manner.

WCHS is actively seeking fosters to house any animals that will still be with the organization while the renovations take place. The WCHS Humane Agent will still be responding to cruelty calls, and the best way to report would be via email. The shelter does have a voicemail that will be checked daily for urgent needs and requests. For life and death emergencies for animals, personal veterinary care should be sought out and consulted. WCHS appreciates the community’s patience during this time and will be excited to see visitors once the shelter re-opens.

The Wood County Humane Society, located in Bowling Green, Ohio, is a private, non-profit, managed admission shelter providing care for homeless and abused or neglected pets. The organization receives no funding from national humane organizations for daily operations, instead relying on earned revenue and the generosity of individual donors and businesses to fund programs such as Humane Investigations, Safe Pets, food assistance programs, low-cost spay/neuter opportunities, and educational presentations. The WCHS provides care for over a thousand animals each year—from dogs and cats, to the occasional pocket pet or farm animal. All animals admitted into the adoption program are housed and cared for as long as it takes to find their adoptive home. Please visit our website for further information at: wchumane.org.