Sheriff Warns “Deer Crash Season” Peaks Now

10/4/2023

Mark Wasylyshyn, Sheriff, is reminding all drivers that November is the month with the highest

number of vehicle /deer crashes in Wood County. October and December being the next two highest

months.



 WCSO handled a total of 265 vehicle/deer crashes in 2022.

 October of 2022 WCSO handled 31 vehicle/deer crashes.

 November of 2022, WCSO handled 48 vehicle/deer crashes.

 To date WCSO has handled 137 vehicle/deer crashes in 2023.



The numbers above are ONLY the crashes handled by the Sheriff’s Office and do not include crashes

handled by other law enforcement agencies in the county.

According to the Ohio Department of Insurance the average cost per insurance claim for car/deer collision damage is nearly $5,000, with costs varying depending on the type of vehicle and severity of damage.

Claims involving injury can rise to $10,000 or more.



Defensive driving tips to avoid hitting a deer.

 Be especially attentive from sunset to midnight and during the hours shortly before and after

sunrise. These are the highest risk times for vehicle/deer collisions.

 Drive with caution when moving through deer-crossing zones, in areas known to have a large

deer population and in areas where roads divide agricultural fields from forestland. Deer seldom

run alone. When you see one deer, others are very likely to be nearby.

 When driving at night, use high beam headlights when there is no oncoming traffic. The high

beams will better illuminate the eyes of deer on or near the roadway.

 Brake firmly when you notice a deer in or near your path, stay in your lane. Many serious

crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their

vehicles and go into a ditch or it poles or trees.

 Always wear your safety belt. Many people injured in car/deer crashes were not wearing their

seat belt.

 Do not rely on devices such as deer whistles, deer fences and reflectors to deter deer. These

devices have not been proven to reduce vehicle/deer collisions.



If your vehicle strikes a deer, do not touch the animal. A frightened and wounded deer can hurt you. The

best procedure, if possible, is to get your vehicle off the road and call 9-1-1.



Contact your insurance agent or company representative to report any damage to your car. Collision with

an animal is covered under the comprehensive portion of your auto insurance policy and does not go

against your driving record.