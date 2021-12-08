North Baltimore, Ohio

, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

She was born on June 2, 1951, in Findlay to the late Jack and Mabel (Hawk) Dick. She married Jim Snyder on October 7, 1983, and he survives.

Sherry is also survived by her son, Aaron (Kris) Snyder of North Canton, OH; daughter, Kelli (Jason Ferris) Snyder of Largo, FL; sister, Mary Lee (Michael) Benedict of Findlay; grandchildren: Jackson Gregory Snyder and Loryn Rebecca Snyder.



Sherry retired from the Hancock County Recorder’s Office. She was a faithful member of New Life Assembly of God, Findlay, and was a dedicated supporter of Celebrate Recovery. We know that the impact her life has had on all of us will continue into eternity, and that mere words cannot convey the profound loss we feel. Ultimately, we know that we can rejoice in the knowledge that Sherry is with Jesus, safe and sound, but for today we grieve and mourn and console ourselves in the love of God.



A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at New Life Assembly of God, where visitation will be held 2 hours (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) prior to the service. Pastor Dutch VanderVlucht officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Celebrate Recovery and/or New Life Assembly of God, Findlay. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.