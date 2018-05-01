Sherry Bretz, 70, of Findlay and formerly of North Baltmore, passed away at 7:30 a.m., Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was born on April 13, 1951, in Findlay to the late Melvin D. and Margaret (Harmon) Bretz.



Sherry is survived by her brothers: Melvin C. (Renee) Bretz of Laguna Woods, CA, Mark (Joni) Bretz of Findlay and Jeff (Barb) Bretz of North Baltimore; her sister, Mary (Scott) Peterson of North Baltimore; nieces and nephews: Laura (John) Cotterman, Gary (AJ) Reichard, Melanie (Troy) Johnson, DeAnne (David) Reed, Michelle (Todd) Wise, Kristen Bretz, Denise (Brian) Sheehe, Tina (Joe) Mareches, Tim (Shannon) DeCooman and Tom DeCooman; and her neighbor, Cheryl Beaupre.



Sherry was a retired Nurse from Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. She was a member of the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539 Auxiliary.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Burial will be private.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s and/or Hancock County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.