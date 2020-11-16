Sherry Reed, 51

13, 2020 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. She

was born on July 9, 1969, in Laconia, NH to Steve and Gloria (Herbert)

Cram.







She is survived by her mother, Gloria Cram of North Baltimore; sons: Chris

(Laura) Reed and Nick (Shyanne) Reed, both of Findlay; brothers: David

(Lynett) Cram of OK and Sam (Rachel) Chouinard of FL; sisters: Debbie

(Matthew) Mansfield of FL, Becky (Jon) Gill of NH; grandchildren: Akio,

Una, Eli and Ethan; nieces & nephews: Sebastin, Tristian, Josh, Amie,

Riana, Matthew, Jonathan, David, Ewan, Hayden and Greyson; close friends:

Nick & Rose Osmer of Findlay.



She was preceded in death by her father, Steve Cram.



Sherry has formerly worked at Blanchard Valley Hospital in medical records

and Walmart. She enjoyed fishing, hiking, swimming, playing Runescape and

loved all animals. She was an artist, and her greatest love was spending

time with her grandchildren.



A celebration of Sherry’s life will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday,

November 21, 2020, at the Praise Chapel Pentecostal Church of God, North

Baltimore, where visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Pastor Norman Wheeler and Pastor Jon Rhinehart officiating.



Arrangements entrusted to SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Praise Chapel Pentecostal Church of

God, North Baltimore and/or a charity of the donor’s choice.



