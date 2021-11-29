Shirley “Granny” Ann Hagemeyer, 84 of Continental Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Defiance Area CHP Hospice Care Center. She was born in Bairdstown, Ohio on August 20, 1937 to the late Alfred and Martha (Jones) McCartney.

Surviving are her two sons Keith “Kathy” of Stockdale Texas, David of Columbus Texas, three daughters, Terrie Vandebussche of Milton Center, Ohio, Kathy Gallagher of Continental, Ohio and Pamela (Cecil) Valka of Yoakum Texas along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren along with her brother Bob McCartney (Letha) of North Baltimore, Ohio and two sisters Norma McCartney and Patty Creeger (Harvey) of Van Buren, Ohio.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter Cheryl Hagemeyer; three brothers Guy McCartney (Jo), Junior McCartney (Hilda), and Jackie (Butch); four sisters Donna (Sissy) Billock (Bruno), Thelma Campbell Erford (Bill, Gilford, Bus), Laura Jackson (Lane) and Freda Nungester (George).

Shirley worked for her granddaughter Heather McMonigal (David) at Heather’s Day Care in Defiance, Ohio in her later years. She enjoyed working for several years at Moo Moo’s and Tandy Brands in Texas and Kohls Distribution in Findlay, Ohio.

She enjoyed every moment consumed in laughter with her family playing cards, dominoes, and corn hole while listening to her favorites Charlie Pride and Alan Jackson or just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature, especially hummingbirds. She was a simple lady that enjoyed having perfectly manicured nails, sipping coffee while reading Danielle Steel novels.

Her favorite holiday has always been Christmas. She always enjoyed getting Christmas cards from friends and family. If you would like to send a card to be opened & read this year on Christmas Day for Granny, please send them to P.O. Box 95 Continental, Ohio 45831.

At her request, no services will be held at this time. There will be a spreading of her ashes on her parents and daughter Cheryl’s graves this coming Mother’s Day 2022. Memorials can be made to the funeral home and online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.