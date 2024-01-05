Shirley J. Thomas, 85, NB

Shirley J. Thomas, 85, of North Baltimore, passed away on January 4, 2024 at Bridge Hospice in Bowling Green. She was born on September 5, 1938 in North Baltimore to the late Homer and Eva (Snyder) McCartney. She married Everett Thomas on September 8, 1956 and he preceded her in death on December 30, 2018.



Shirley is survived by her children: Don (Tami) Thomas of North Baltimore, Debra (Mike) McEwen of Findlay, and Robert A. Thomas of North Baltimore; seven granddaughters; 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; her sisters: Doris Bouillon, Barb Hesse, and Sharon Crouse, all of North Baltimore. She was preceded in death by her brother, Carey “Skip” McCartney.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Pastor Duane Weaver will officiate. Burial will follow at Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in North Baltimore.