Shirley Miles, 90

Shirley A. Miles, 90, of North Baltimore, died at 1:36 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2023, at Briar Hill Health Campus. She was born on December 24, 1932, in Van Buren to the late Ray and Ellen (Criblez) Griffith. She married Merlin C. Miles on September 15, 1951, and he preceded her in death on March 24, 1995.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Virginia “Ginger” Mills; son, Michael (Sharon) Miles; grandchildren: Natalie (Kyle) Jordan, Holly (Todd) Slater, Jim (Shelley) Coykendall and Michael (Misty) Miles; great-grandchildren: Lacie Decker, Owen Stewart, Ellie Slater, Laiken Slater, Grady Slater, Colin Coykendall, Peyton Coykendall, Tyler Miles and Kendra Miles; great-great-grandchildren: Dane South, Harper Decker and Cooper Stewart; brothers: William Griffith, James Griffith and John Griffith; sisters: Bonny Ritter, Dona Krebs and Dorothy Freeland; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Dawn Michelle Miles; grandson, Randy Miles; brothers: Charles and Robert Griffith; and sister, Harriet Fleckner.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (10 a.m. -12 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Briar Hill Health Campus Activities Fund, North Baltimore. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.