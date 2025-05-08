North Baltimore, Ohio

May 8, 2025 6:18 am

The District Update – Water Shed
BVHS Wellness Park TOP
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Sept. 2023
Temporary
Amplex Fiber June 2024
June 2023 Left Rail
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Sept. 2023
Resize
Size Update

Show Mom Your Love With a Special Sweet Dessert

(Family Features) Going above and beyond for your loved ones, whether it’s a special occasion or a regular night at home, can show just how much you care. Homemade desserts like these Cheesecake Cookie Cups offer a perfect way to make a delicious treat with love. Find more dessert ideas at Culinary.net.

 

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Cheesecake Cookie Cups
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy
Yield: 12 cups

  • 2          packages (16 ounces each) chocolate chip cookie dough

Whipping Cream:

  • 1          cup heavy cream
  • 2          tablespoons sugar

Filling:

  • 8          ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2       cup powdered sugar
  • 1          cup whipping cream
  • crumbled cookies, for topping (optional)
  • sprinkles, for topping (optional)
  1. Heat oven to 350 F.
  2. In muffin tin, press three pieces of cookie dough into each muffin hole. Bake 15 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes then use shot glass and press into each hole. Let cool another 5 minutes and place on rack to cool completely.
  3. With hand mixer, mix heavy cream and sugar until it thickens then add cream cheese and powdered sugar; cream together. Spoon into cool cookie cups.
  4. If desired, use piping bag and pipe pretty edge around cup. Top with crumbled cookies or sprinkles, if desired.


SOURCE:
Culinary.net

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website