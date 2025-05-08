Show Mom Your Love With a Special Sweet Dessert

(Family Features) Going above and beyond for your loved ones, whether it’s a special occasion or a regular night at home, can show just how much you care. Homemade desserts like these Cheesecake Cookie Cups offer a perfect way to make a delicious treat with love. Find more dessert ideas at Culinary.net.
Cheesecake Cookie Cups
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy“
Yield: 12 cups
- 2 packages (16 ounces each) chocolate chip cookie dough
Whipping Cream:
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons sugar
Filling:
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1 cup whipping cream
- crumbled cookies, for topping (optional)
- sprinkles, for topping (optional)
- Heat oven to 350 F.
- In muffin tin, press three pieces of cookie dough into each muffin hole. Bake 15 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes then use shot glass and press into each hole. Let cool another 5 minutes and place on rack to cool completely.
- With hand mixer, mix heavy cream and sugar until it thickens then add cream cheese and powdered sugar; cream together. Spoon into cool cookie cups.
- If desired, use piping bag and pipe pretty edge around cup. Top with crumbled cookies or sprinkles, if desired.
