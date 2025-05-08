Show Mom Your Love With a Special Sweet Dessert

(Family Features) Going above and beyond for your loved ones, whether it’s a special occasion or a regular night at home, can show just how much you care. Homemade desserts like these Cheesecake Cookie Cups offer a perfect way to make a delicious treat with love. Find more dessert ideas at Culinary.net.

Cheesecake Cookie Cups

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy“

Yield: 12 cups

2 packages (16 ounces each) chocolate chip cookie dough

Whipping Cream:

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons sugar

Filling:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 cup whipping cream

crumbled cookies, for topping (optional)

sprinkles, for topping (optional)

Heat oven to 350 F. In muffin tin, press three pieces of cookie dough into each muffin hole. Bake 15 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes then use shot glass and press into each hole. Let cool another 5 minutes and place on rack to cool completely. With hand mixer, mix heavy cream and sugar until it thickens then add cream cheese and powdered sugar; cream together. Spoon into cool cookie cups. If desired, use piping bag and pipe pretty edge around cup. Top with crumbled cookies or sprinkles, if desired.



