Show up for Lupus – Outdoor Movie Night

We have really missed gathering with our lupus community! Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been meeting completely virtually for over a year now. With vaccinations on the rise and the number of coronavirus cases declining, we hope to gather in person soon.





With this in mind, we are excited to announce that the Lupus Foundation of America, Greater Ohio Chapter is planning a movie showing on Saturday, July 31 in the Greater Cleveland area (location TBD). We hope to gather 75 cars for this family-friendly, socially distanced event.



Would you be interested in joining us for a movie? Please click here and fill out the survey to help us plan. We need your input and support! Please fill out the survey by June 5. Once we have received enough responses, we will begin selling tickets.

Suzanne Tierney

President & CEO

Lupus Foundation of America, Greater Ohio Chapter