Simple Tweaks for a Contemporary Bath

(BPT) – Bathrooms are your personal sanctuary and escape from the chaotic outdoors — a place to reset, recollect and prepare for the next step in the day. Many homeowners today are looking to modernize this space to build on the need for tranquility. Read on for simple tweaks you can implement to revamp your space and create the contemporary bath of your dreams!

Step 1: Assure the colorway is ideal

When thinking through ways to bring that contemporary feel in to your bathroom, a color swap is always a go-to option. When thinking through how to change the colors in your space, warmer options like greige and woody tones are beginning to rise to the top. A simple way to incorporate these tones and give your bath space a neutral feel is by painting your walls in cool-gray and off-white hues. Also, implement black matte finishes to create elegant and eye-catching contrast in the bath.

Step 2: Modernize your fixtures

When redesigning your bathroom’s aesthetics for a more contemporary feel, your fixtures choices and finishes are critical. To implement your own personal sophisticated touch, fit your bath space with the Flute Bathroom Collection by Peerless. The collection offers a Two-Handle Widespread Lavatory Faucet and Single-Handle Lavatory Faucet — all available in three different finishes. Inspired by the trend of clean, minimalist design, this collection offers smooth curves and cylindrical design that exude simple elegance making your contemporary bath space an inch closer to possible. Best of all, the Flute lineup is designed to pair with the popular Peerless Precept tub and shower fixtures for the ultimate modern fixture look.

Step 3: Work in fluted finishes

Integrating ribbed surfaces is another simple, yet beautiful way to give any space a contemporary twist. An easy way to do this is by matching rounded items such as mirrors, light fixtures or vases for a unified, modern look. Other simple tweaks to incorporate fluting is throughout cabinetry and drawers. Precise ribbed surfaces on these types of fixtures seamlessly offer a contemporary touch to any interior, all while providing essential storage.

Bringing it all together

Achieving the ideal contemporary bath doesn’t mean making overly expensive renovations or hefty accessory purchases. Altering the look and feel of your space by making simple, attainable updates — such as changing the wall color, updating your fixtures and working in fluted finishes — is all you need to introduce a modern touch to the bath space.