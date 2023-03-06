Single Southbound Vehicle Accident on SR 199 Claims Two Lives

On March 4th 2023 at approximately 5:34 AM the Wood County Sheriffs Office responded to a single vehicle crash in the 15000 block of State Route 199. Initial investigation revealed a single vehicle traveling southbound drove off the East side of the roadway, struck a culvert and then a tree.



Two occupants of the vehicle, Rodney Reiter and Bette Reiter of Fostoria, Ohio were pronounced deceased at the scene. Assisting the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was Pemberville Fire and EMS, and Howards Towing.



This accident remains under investigation.