Bring a lawn chair… bring a song!

Join us for a 5th Sunday Singspiration

OUTSIDE!

Sunday, August 30th

6:00-8:00pm

Neapolis Church of Christ

8221 Main St., Neapolis, OH

(If you’d like to sing, give Mark Brooks a call—419.875.2129

or text—419.806.5449)

We will be grilling Hamburgers & Hot Dogs… so bring your

appetite along too!