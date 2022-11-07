SIX NEW COURT APPOINTED SPECIAL ADVOCATES SWORN IN

On October 17, 2022, six new Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA’s) were sworn in at the Wood County Juvenile Court. Natalie Reichert, Shanna Gerken, Patricia Smith, Kristina Eynon, Ryan Wright, and Lisa Riddle were given the Oath of Office by Wood County Juvenile Court Judge Dave Woessner. The new CASA’s come from across Wood County.

In welcoming the six new CASA volunteers, Judge Woessner noted: “Our Wood County CASA program continues to bring in outstanding volunteers to advocate for children in need. I am happy that our new CASA’s are willing to step up and help children and families. I encourage all who wish to participate in a truly rewarding program to consider joining our Wood County CASA program.”

The Wood County Juvenile Court CASA Program provides an advocate for children who are alleged or are found to be abused, neglected, or dependent children. The program provides training and ongoing support for its volunteers. Anyone interested in becoming a CASA may contact the program by calling 419-352-3554 additional information may be obtained at the program’s website: www.woodcountycasa.org.