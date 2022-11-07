North Baltimore, Ohio

November 7, 2022 7:44 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Hiking Challenge Sept – Oct 2022
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020
Fiber Locator
Logo
Geo Cache
WCCOA Social Services Nurse
OB You’re Expecting
Ol’ Jenny
Weekly Specials
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016

SIX NEW COURT APPOINTED SPECIAL ADVOCATES SWORN IN

On October 17, 2022, six new Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA’s) were sworn in at the Wood County Juvenile Court.  Natalie Reichert, Shanna Gerken, Patricia Smith, Kristina Eynon, Ryan Wright, and Lisa Riddle were given the Oath of Office by Wood County Juvenile Court Judge Dave Woessner.  The new CASA’s come from across Wood County.

 

In welcoming the six new CASA volunteers, Judge Woessner noted:  “Our Wood County CASA program continues to bring in outstanding volunteers to advocate for children in need.  I am happy that our new CASA’s are willing to step up and help children and families.   I encourage all who wish to participate in a truly rewarding program to consider joining our Wood County CASA program.”

CASA Oath of office- pictured left to right standing- Kristen Leverton, Program Director; Natalie Reichert, Bowling Green; Shanna Gerken, Bowling Green; Patricia Smith, Perrysburg; Kristina Eynon, Bowling Green; Ryan Wright, Perrysburg; Lisa Riddle, Perrysburg; and Judge Dave Woessner

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Wood County Juvenile Court CASA Program provides an advocate for children who are alleged or are found to be abused, neglected, or dependent children.  The program provides training and ongoing support for its volunteers.  Anyone interested in becoming a CASA may contact the program by calling 419-352-3554 additional information may be obtained at the program’s website: www.woodcountycasa.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website